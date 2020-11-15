Across The Field: Eagles Have New Attitude Ahead of Game with Giants

Everything that could have gone wrong for the Eagles this season did.

There were injuries, games they used to win turning into losses, and the enigmatic play of starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

But all that ailed the Eagles seemed to vanish when they hosted the Giants, a team they've now defeated eight times, three weeks ago.

In that game, the Eagles squeaked out a 22-21 victory thanks to a 12-point surge in the final six minutes in what became the latest in a long line of dramatic late collapses for the Giants against their division foe.

For the Eagles, the comeback was a signature display of resiliency that has been instilled in the team under head coach Doug Pederson, the win sparking a quick turnaround to a comfortable lead in the division.

The Eagles weren't just facing the adversity of a 21-10 deficit late in the fourth quarter, but also the pressure of a short practice week of practice and two-game losing streak.

"Yeah, you know that’s something that obviously I think about," Pederson said of the comeback. "I go back and watch our first game and they have us against the ropes there with just a few minutes left in that game."

But just as Giants head coach Joe Judge has stressed the importance of letting the past go, so too has Pederson to his players.

"Listen, it’s one of these games, too, where it’s an NFC East opponent and it doesn't really matter what happened the first time, the last time, or everything in between," he said.

"It’s always a good football game, it’s a tough, hard-fought football game and that’s what we expect. "

Since the comeback, the Eagles, who are coming off their bye, have a two-game winning streak going. They will be looking to grow their lead in the division by handing the Giants their ninth straight loss in the regular-season series while also looking to get a tighter hold on the division lead.

"We had the chance to really self-evaluate last week during the bye and just kind of take a look at the first eight games, dive into our scheme a little bit, pick it apart, see where we’re at, and see where we need to improve," Pederson said.

Besides having self-scouted and corrected any deficiencies, the Eagles will also be getting some of the key offensive players back that they didn't have in Week 7, such as receiver Alshon Jeffrey and running back Miles Sanders.

"With Alshon, you know, he hasn’t played all season, so it’s just a matter of incorporating him back into rhythm with the offense," Pederson said. "I’m excited, he’s going to practice this week, and we’ll see where he is at the end of the week.

"Miles has missed the last couple of games but is a guy that understands. He’s played already this season for us, he’s been explosive and just adds another level, to our offense."

The Giants are no strangers to dealing with opponents coming off a bye. They did so last week in their win over Washington, but even before that, they seemed to turn the corner by producing some improved football from earlier in the season when they lacked cohesiveness as a team.

Pederson believes that the Giants have an advantage of their own for this reason and benefit from coming off a win more recently as they prepare to play with a full week of preparation.

"You know, there’s something to say too about a team that’s still playing and hasn’t had a disruption in their season, like a bye week," Pederson said.

"The Giants have had momentum coming off a big win, and sometimes it gives you that momentum that carries you into the next week where you take a break and then you’ve got to get going again, right?

"You’ve got to jump-start and be prepared for the week, but our guys are ready and they’ll be prepared. Again, just looking forward to a good game, a tough game, a hard-fought game Sunday."