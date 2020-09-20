Breaking: Saquon Barkley Leaves Giants-Bears Game with a Knee Injury

The rough 2020 season for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took another brutal turn in their Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

Barkley was injured in the second quarter with his team down 10-0. Barkley rushed for six yards on a 2nd-and-10 and was driven out of bounds by Eddie Jackson. Along the way, it looked like Barkley grabbed his right knee.

Barkley was helped off the field, the pain and frustration on his face hard to miss. Later, he was seen riding a cart back to the locker room for further observation and X-rays.

The Giants said Barkley will not return to the game and will undergo additional evaluation on Monday.