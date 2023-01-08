Eagles Take a 16-0 Halftime Lead Over the Giants

The Giants defense has held the Eagles to just one touchdown in the first half of their Week 18 regular season finale.

The Philadelphia Eagles took a 16-0 halftime lead in their must-win game against the New York Giants.

The Giants, who sat most of their starters, put up little resistance to the Eagles, going three and out on their opening drive as led by quarterback Davis Webb. Philadelphia then marched down the field on a 7-play, 51-yard drive ending in a 32-yard field goal by kicker Jake Elliott for the 3-0 lead.

The Eagles made it 10-0 on their second drive when running back Boston Scott, noted Giants thorn in the side, scored his tenth career touchdown against the Giants, this one on an 8-yard touchdown rush capping a 12-play, 80-yard drive.

The Giants tried to get on the board by extending their best drive of the first quarter. When they lined up for a 47-yard field goal attempt after reaching the EAgles' 29-yard line, New York decided to try a little trickery with a fake field goal attempt on 4th-and-8. However, holder Jamie Gillan could not run north and south and was dropped for an 11-yard loss by the Eagles.

The Eagles made it a 16-0 game on two more field goals by Elliott, a 52-yarder early in the second quarter and then a 39-yarder with 45 seconds left in the half.

