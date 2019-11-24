Fantasy Football Week 12 | Giants at Bears

For most NFL fans, drafting a player from your favorite team is all a part of the fantasy football experience and for the most part, a few New York Giants players could put up quality fantasy numbers during the 2019 season. The rest of the bunch, however, are looking like matchup-dependent plays based on the current state of the team.

The Chicago Bears have one of the best fantasy defenses this year and could easily put together another quality performance against Big Blue this weekend. However, Chicago’s stop unit is not without its weaknesses and a few Giants players could be in for a solid fantasy day if they’re able to take advantage of the opportunities they’re given. With that in mind, here’s the fantasy outlook for each Giants player for Week 12.

Key Stats to Keep in Mind

Chicago has allowed 322.9 total yards per game this season (No. 8 in the NFL).

Chicago has allowed 95.6 yards rushing per game this season (No. 8 in the NFL).

Chicago has allowed 227.3 yards passing per game this season (No. 10 in the NFL).

*Opponents have completed 45.8 percent (21-of-59 attempts) of deep passes against Chicago this season.

Opponents have completed 68.7 percent (222-of-323 attempts) short passes against Chicago this season.

Chicago has allowed 634 yards receiving to tight ends this season (No. 28 in the NFL).

Chicago has allowed 58 receptions to tight ends this season (No. 27 in the NFL).

Chicago has allowed 1333 yards receiving to wide receivers this season (No. 5 in the NFL)

Chicago has allowed 115 receptions to wide receivers this season (No. 11 in the NFL)

Chicago has allowed 66 receptions to opposing running backs this season (No. 31 in the NFL).

Chicago has allowed 475 yards receiving to running backs this season (No. 22 in the NFL).

Chicago averages 262.7 total yards on offense per game this season (No. 30 in the NFL).

Chicago averages 182.8 yards passing per game this season (No. 30 in the NFL).

Chicago averages 79.9 yards rushing per game this season (No. 29 in the NFL).

Chicago averages 16.9 points per game this season (No. 28 in the NFL).

Must-Starts

RB Saquon Barkley

FantasyPros Week 12 Ranking: RB6

FanDuel: $7,900

DraftKings: $7,900

Saquon Barkley is coming off a career-worst performance (13 attempts, 1 yard rushing) against the New York Jets, but the Bears actually present the do-it-all back with an excellent bounce-back opportunity - much to his fantasy owners’ delight.

The Bears have been strong against the run on the year as a whole, but they’ve been absolutely gashed on the ground in recent weeks.

Over its past three games, Chicago’s stop unit is allowing a whopping 118.0 yards rushing per contest (No. 21 in the NFL). The 22-year-old tailback could also be in for a big day through the air, as the Bears are allowing 6.6 receptions and 47.5 yards receiving per game to opposing running backs this season. Put it all together and you can plainly see that Barkley is easily a bonafide RB1 this weekend.

WR Golden Tate (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 12 Ranking: WR29

FanDuel: $6,400

DraftKings: $5,700

Golden Tate has been New York’s best - and healthiest - receiver this season and based on his recent performances, expect to him to see enough volume to put in a quality fantasy day. The 30-year-old wideout has become Daniel Jones’ favorite target over the past four weeks, averaging a team-best 8.8 targets, six receptions and 75.5 yards receiving over that span.

Tate runs a lot of short-to-intermediate routes (5.8 air yards per reception) and should take plenty of advantage of a Chicago defense that struggles to contain the short passing game.

The first-year Giant’s ability to make plays after the catch (6.8 yards-after-catch per reception, No. 5 among wide receivers) also improves his fantasy ceiling, putting him in the WR2 conversation this weekend.

Boom-Bust Plays

DST NY Giants

FantasyPros Week 12 Ranking: DST16

FanDuel: $4,000

DraftKings: $2,900

The Giants’ defense hasn’t been able to stop anyone this year, but they do have a favorable enough matchup this weekend. Chicago’s offense is averaging just 16.9 points per game (No. 28 in the NFL) and is allowing 3.0 sacks per game (No. 21 in the NFL).

However, takeaways may be hard to come by, as the Bears are averaging just 1.0 turnovers per game (No. 6 in the NFL), and there’s a possibility that New York’s shoddy defense is just what Chicago needs to get its offense back on track. Simply put: You can easily do better, but you could also do a lot worse if you’re unable to find other streaming options on the waiver wire.

WR Sterling Shepard (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 12 Ranking: WR58

FanDuel: $6,500

DraftKings: $4,900

Sterling Shepard is expected to see his usual workload on Sunday, which bodes incredibly well for his fantasy potential. Before he was sidelined in Week 6, the 26-year-old wideout averaged 7.5 targets, 6.3 receptions and 66.8 yards receiving per game across the four contests he played this season.

Shepard (5.8 air yards per reception) is likely to run short-to-intermediate routes this weekend, which should allow him to take advantage of Chicago’s struggles against the short passing game. However, after missing five games due to concussion issues, Shepard may be a little rusty and it remains to be seen how long it’ll take for him to get on the same page with Daniel Jones, making him a low-floor WR3.

WR Darius Slayton

FantasyPros Week 12 Ranking: WR43

FanDuel: $6,300

DraftKings: $5,300

Darius Slayton came up big in Big Blue’s loss to the New York Jets in Week 10, snagging 10 balls for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. However, fantasy owners shouldn’t consider him a must-start - at least for now. Sterling Shepard’s return to the field could reduce the 22-year-old’s target share on Sunday, which, frankly speaking, wasn’t very large to begin with.

Before his Week 10 outburst, Slayton saw 11 total targets in Week 7 through Week 9. Chicago’s strong pass defense presents a less-than-favorable matchup for Slayton, but he still carries value due to his ability to take the top off of defenses (11.6 air yards per reception). Consider the rookie speedster a low-floor, high-ceiling WR3/WR4 in deep fantasy leagues.

Avoid This Week

QB Daniel Jones

FantasyPros Week 12 Ranking: QB23

FanDuel: $7,500

DraftKings: $5,700

Daniel Jones has plenty of potential and could be solid fantasy play down the stretch, but he’s better left on the bench this weekend. Chicago’s pass defense has been dominant this season, limiting opposing signal-callers to 227.3 yards passing per game (No. 10 in the NFL) while allowing a paltry 0.9 passing touchdowns per game (T-No. 3 in the NFL).

That clearly doesn’t bode well for the rookie quarterback and his turnover issues (17 this season) could significantly lower his floor. Fantasy owners would be better served starting a different quarterback.

TE Scott Simonson

FantasyPros Week 12 Ranking: TE59

FanDuel: N/A

DraftKings: $2,600

Simonson has a juicy matchup on the surface, but he was literally signed off the street due to injuries to Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison. The 27-year-old, who’s recorded just 96 total yards receiving across 34 career games, is better left on the waiver wire this week.

TE Kaden Smith

FantasyPros Week 12 Ranking: TE47

FanDuel: $4,000

DraftKings: $2,500

As I mentioned above, the matchup is definitely there. However, fantasy owners could do much better than relying on an unproven rookie this weekend. Better streaming options can be easily found on the waiver wire.

K Aldrick Rosas

FantasyPros Week 12 Ranking: K24

FanDuel: N/A

DraftKings: N/A

Scoring opportunities will be at a premium for the Giants this weekend, which will likely limit Rosas’ fantasy potential. Fantasy owners would be better off finding a better streamer on the waiver wire for Week 12.

No Fantasy Relevance Until Proven Otherwise