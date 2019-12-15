GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Miami | Week 15

Win or lose, the main storyline of this week's Giants-Dolphins game will be Eli Manning's potential final start at home.

But sure to form, Manning doesn't care about that. His focus all week has been on getting ready to play, same as always, and in getting the Giants their first win since Week 4 of this season.

On paper, this should be a winnable game for the Giants. The Dolphins gutted their team in order to put themselves into a position to get a franchise quarterback, but along the way, they've been playing much better ball on the whole.

The Giants? Each week it becomes more and more difficult to think that some of these players haven't already checked out given how bad this season has turned.

As for Manning for a moment, if this is his final game in front of the Giants' home crowd, win or lose, he deserved better from the organization, who let him down in the latter part of his career. Manning will never complain. He'll hold his head up high and do what he's always done for the better part of 16 seasons.

But one thing is for certain. If this is his last game on the MetLife Stadium home turf, those Giants fans who screamed about running him out of town on a rail are going to miss him.

