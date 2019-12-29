GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Philadelphia  | Week 17

We made it, Giants fans.

That's right, the long and miserable 2019 season ends today, and while it's probably no great consolation, a Giants win against the Eagles would ruin Philadelphia's chances of clinching the NFC East.

Wouldn't that be something?

Game aside, all eyes and ears are likely to be glued to social media for word concerning the fates of head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman.

From what we're hearing, we probably won't see the proverbial puff of white smoke rise from the Quest Diagnostics Training Center until Monday at the soonest.

The predominant feeling is that Shurmur will be dismissed and Gettleman will be retained. But again, as of the posting of this thread no final decision has been made; when one is made, we'll be all over it for you.

Until then, there is a game to be played, so if you're so inclined, join us for PHIvsNYG here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation by going to the top of the site, and in the upper right-hand corner of the page, click the FOLLOWING button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations, and fellow members of the community as we react to the game in real-time.

