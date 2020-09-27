SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants – 49ers Gameday Inactive Report: Lots Star Power Missing

Patricia Traina

When you look at all the star power missing from the Giants and 49ers this week--and not just the inactive list but I'm talking about some of the glaring holes in both lineups--you can’t help but shake your head.

For the Giants, there will be no Saquon Barkley or Sterling Shepard. Both are on injured reserve, so they don’t count toward the weekly inactive report, but those are still two significant losses in the lineup for which offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will be tasked to compensate.

With Shepard (turf toe) out, the likely plan is for tight end Evan Engram to continue seeing the bulk of his snaps in the slot. Through two games played, Engram’s 43 slot snaps are by far the most of any Giants' tight end, receiver, or running back, and his 35 receiving yards from the slot the most beating Shepard’s 30 yards.

Hey, if it ain’t broke…

Replacing Barkley’s contributions may be a little trickier. The Giants are expected to run a committee approach which, for this week, at any rate, should see Wayne Gallman as the “starter” and between the tackles runner and Dion Lewis as the third-down back/outside runner.

Expect to see newly signed Devonta Freeman sprinkled into the mix, but don’t expect Freeman, who has only had three full practices under his belt, get too heavy of a workload this week—figure about 20-30 snaps for the two-time Pro Bowler as he gets himself back into football playing shape.

The Giants' two injury-related scratches include defensive back Adrian Colbert (quad), listed as doubtful on the final injury report, and cornerback Brandon Williams (groin), designated as questionable. 

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes linebacker TJ Brunson, tackle  Jackson Barton, tight end Eric Tomlinson and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh.

IMG_8877

The Giants elevated receiver Johnny Holton from the practice squad Saturday to give them a replacement for Shepard and give them a potential gunner on special teams.

The 49ers’ inactive list reads like a who’s who on the team—and that list doesn’t include defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and defensive end Nick Bosa, both of whom suffered season-ending torn ACL injuries last week, or running back Tevin Coleman (knee), who was placed on injured reserve this week. They join cornerback Richard Sherman, who is also currently on the injured reserve list.

As for their inactive list, the 49ers will be without defensive end Dee Ford (back); quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle); tight end George Kittle (knee); linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), who was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The 49ers also scratched offensive lineman Tom Compton.

The loss of defensive firepower is concerning for the 49ers, who will now turn to Dion Jordan, whom they promoted off the practice squad this week, and Ziggy Ansah, whom they signed this week as well.

Two other new faces expected to suit up for the 49ers this week are running back JaMycal Hasty and linebacker Joe Walker, both of whom were called up from the practice squad.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Reasons Why the Giants Can Beat the 49ers

It won't be easy--it never is. But if the Giants play as they did in the second half of last week's game against the Bears, getting their first win of the Joe Judge era isn't completely out of the question.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - San Francisco 49ers Gameday Blog & Community Discussion

Follow along with the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson Thompson

How To Watch: Giants vs 49ers

Find out how to watch the NFL Week-3 matchup between the Giants and 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Jackson Thompson

Reader Mailbag: The "We Need Some Perspective" Edition

The Giants 0-2 start has the fan base rightfully rolling their eyes and muttering, "Here we go again!". But let's all take a collective deep breath and try to look at the Giants situation with a little perspective.

Patricia Traina

LockedOn Giants Weekly Listener Mailbag

Answers to listener submitted questions.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Across The Field: 49ers Are Fighting The Super Bowl Hangover

The San Francisco 49ers return to MetLife Stadium for a Week 3 game against the Giants and with the ongoing challenge of fighting the dreaded Super Bowl hangover.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Andrew Thomas Holding His Own Against Top NFL Pass Rushers

Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has had to go up against some of the best pass rushers the NFL has to offer and it's quickly taught him how to adjust to match that elite level of play at his position.

Jackson Thompson

Breaking Down How Evan Engram Has Been Deployed in the Giants' New Offense

How have the Giants deployed tight end Evan Engram differently this season? Nick Falato breaks down the tape.

Nick Falato

New York Giants Key Players to Watch | Week 3

The New York Giants are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2017. Here's a look at some of the players they're counting on to make sure they finally get on the board in the win column.

Pat Ragazzo

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Cowboys' reactions to the indictment of one police officer involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Jackson Thompson