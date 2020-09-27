Giants – 49ers Gameday Inactive Report: Lots Star Power Missing

When you look at all the star power missing from the Giants and 49ers this week--and not just the inactive list but I'm talking about some of the glaring holes in both lineups--you can’t help but shake your head.

For the Giants, there will be no Saquon Barkley or Sterling Shepard. Both are on injured reserve, so they don’t count toward the weekly inactive report, but those are still two significant losses in the lineup for which offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will be tasked to compensate.

With Shepard (turf toe) out, the likely plan is for tight end Evan Engram to continue seeing the bulk of his snaps in the slot. Through two games played, Engram’s 43 slot snaps are by far the most of any Giants' tight end, receiver, or running back, and his 35 receiving yards from the slot the most beating Shepard’s 30 yards.

Hey, if it ain’t broke…

Replacing Barkley’s contributions may be a little trickier. The Giants are expected to run a committee approach which, for this week, at any rate, should see Wayne Gallman as the “starter” and between the tackles runner and Dion Lewis as the third-down back/outside runner.

Expect to see newly signed Devonta Freeman sprinkled into the mix, but don’t expect Freeman, who has only had three full practices under his belt, get too heavy of a workload this week—figure about 20-30 snaps for the two-time Pro Bowler as he gets himself back into football playing shape.

The Giants' two injury-related scratches include defensive back Adrian Colbert (quad), listed as doubtful on the final injury report, and cornerback Brandon Williams (groin), designated as questionable.

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes linebacker TJ Brunson, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Eric Tomlinson and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh.

The Giants elevated receiver Johnny Holton from the practice squad Saturday to give them a replacement for Shepard and give them a potential gunner on special teams.

The 49ers’ inactive list reads like a who’s who on the team—and that list doesn’t include defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and defensive end Nick Bosa, both of whom suffered season-ending torn ACL injuries last week, or running back Tevin Coleman (knee), who was placed on injured reserve this week. They join cornerback Richard Sherman, who is also currently on the injured reserve list.

As for their inactive list, the 49ers will be without defensive end Dee Ford (back); quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle); tight end George Kittle (knee); linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), who was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The 49ers also scratched offensive lineman Tom Compton.

The loss of defensive firepower is concerning for the 49ers, who will now turn to Dion Jordan, whom they promoted off the practice squad this week, and Ziggy Ansah, whom they signed this week as well.

Two other new faces expected to suit up for the 49ers this week are running back JaMycal Hasty and linebacker Joe Walker, both of whom were called up from the practice squad.