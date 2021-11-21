Giants Aim to Top Bucs on Monday Night Football | Preview

The Giants have a chance to win their first back-to-back games this season if they can top the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the Giants visit Tampa for a Week 11 face-off on Monday Night Football, there is excitement brewing within the team’s locker room once again.

In 2019, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones entered Raymond James Stadium for the first start of his rookie season. In that game, Jones completed 23 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns in a 32-31 comeback win.

Last season, the Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium flaunting their new quarterback, Tom Brady. The then six-time Super Bowl champion had his work cut out for three quarters, competing against a 12th ranked Giants defense. In the end, nothing could stop the classic fourth-quarter game-winning drives from Brady, and the Bucs narrowed out a 25-23 victory.

Now the Giants (3-6) return to Raymond James to play the defending Super Bowl champions, who boast the third-ranked offense behind Brady with an average of 416 yards of total offense per game.

Let's look at some potential storylines and keys to this game.

There’s Potential Behind the Injuries

Through the first nine weeks of this season, the Giants’ injury-riddled offense has arguably been the most significant issue regarding their success on the football field.

Since Week 3, the Giants have played only one game with both their top running back and wide receiver (Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay) active.

Alongside those two, wide receivers Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney, who have missed time due to hamstring and ankle injuries, Sterling Shepard has dealt with numerous injuries that have cost him games.

Having played no games this season with all their top playmakers healthy, the Giants' offense has seen lasting impacts on their ability to execute drives and put points on the board. The Giants currently rank 24th in points per game (19.9), 21st in average total offense yards (350.3), and 25th in average rushing yards (95.9).

Heading into Monday night’s game off their Week 10 bye, the Giants have taken advantage of the time to rest and are quite optimistic about the status of their missing offensive pieces as they start the second half of their season.

Golladay and Toney, both of whom played against the Raiders in Week 9 but who did not look fully healthy, have benefitted from the bye.

The Giants also had Barkley (ankle) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot and ankle) return to the practice field this week, with Barkley all but certain to be on the field Monday night despite his questionable injury status and Thomas, who is still on injured reserve, a good possibility of being activated.

If Barkley continues not to have any setbacks and can be out there for the Giants, they will have their most potent offense since their 27-21 upset win in New Orleans in Week 4 when the offense totaled a season-high 485 total yards.

Giants' Injury Report

Receiver Sterling Shepard, the longest-tenured Giant on the offensive side, has been declared out of Monday's game. This season, Shepard is facing his third stint on the injury report after hurting his quad in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Chiefs.

The other major story was defensive back Logan Ryan's entering the COVID protocol.

Per head coach Joe Judge, Ryan tested positive for the virus on a rapid test earlier this week and was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Because Ryan is vaccinated, if he can produce two negative tests within a 24-hour period, he could still be eligible to play Monday night if those results are produced by the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

If Ryan can’t play, the Giants expect Julian Love to take on a more prominent role in the defense.

“Love’s had a significant role in the game for us anyway,” Judge said.

Outside of Shepard and Ryan, linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness) and defensive back Nate Ebner (knee) were declared out of Monday night's game.

Barkley, running back Devontae Booker (hip), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) are listed as questionable. Thomas, who is still on injured reserve, did not receive an injury designation, but he must first be activated from IR before being cleared to play Monday night if he's ready.

How the Giants Can Win This Game

Convert on Third Down and in the Red Zone

The Buccaneers come into Monday’s contest having lost their last two games to their division rival Saints and a disappointing 2-6 Washington Football Team, the latter a 29-19 defeat in Week 10 behind a 256-yard and one touchdown performance from Taylor Heinicke.

Among the factors that undermined the Bucs in those losses was their defense's inability to get off the field on third down and stop the red zone efforts.

The Bucs allowed the Saints and Washington to convert a combined 16 of 33 third-down attempts (48.4 percent) and five out of 11 red-zone visits.

The Giants offense has been lacking this season in both third-down and red-zone conversions. They've converted 39.3 percent of their tries on third down, and they are dead-last in the league on converting red-zone trips into a touchdown (44 percent).

Keeping Brady and the Bucs offense on the sidelines as long as possible will go a long way toward increasing the Giants' chance of victory.

Protect Daniel Jones and the Football

It might seem like common sense for any matchup, but for this week, it's crucial: The Giants have to protect the football if they want to win on Monday night.

In his third season with the Giants, Jones has just five interceptions, half as many as he had through the end of 2020. He has done a much better job protecting the ball.

On Monday, Jones will be facing one of the most aggressive defenses in the league. The Bucs are averaging 1.7 takeaways per game, sixth in the league. Nine Bucs players have at least one interception and five holding a total of seven forced fumbles and six recovered fumbles.

They also have 22 sacks in nine games, their front four alone combining for seven deflected passes, 14 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits.

While the offensive line will have to do its part, Jones will need to continue his crisp handling of the ball as he tries to command an offense on the fringe of full health to their first win on Monday Night Football since he took over the starting snaps.

Set the Tone Early on Defense and Put the Offense in Quality Positions to Score

The Giants improved defense behind defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has undoubtedly been the most significant factor in their recent wins against Carolina and Las Vegas.

After looking like a complete shell of their 2020 self for six weeks in which they allowed over 400 yards of offense in multiple games and an average of 25 points per game, the Giants defense has clamped down, limiting opponents to 39 points over the last three games.

Cleaning up their penalty mistakes and winning the third-down battle on their side has also been a significant improvement for Graham’s squad. In their previous two wins, the Giants defense held Carolina to 2-15 and Las Vegas to 4-12 on third-down conversion attempts, respectively. Such a dominance on third downs limited Carolina to just three points in Week 7 and never gave the Panthers a chance to put the Giants' defense on their heels.

On Monday night, the Giants will again need their defense to set the tone early, dominate off the line of scrimmage, and put their offense in quality positions to score if they want to leave Tampa Bay with a victory.

One way for them to do so is by aggressively attacking the Bucs offensive line at the start of the game and forcing quarterback Tom Brady to get uncomfortable.

Last week against Washington, Brady felt the pressure from a Football Team front four, and he threw two first-quarter interceptions that eventually put the Bucs in a 16-6 deficit at halftime.

As is typical with Brady, the NFL’s greatest quarterback led his team back late in the second half, but it was the two turnovers forced by the defense that became the hump he couldn’t overcome.

In Week 9 against Las Vegas, the Giants forced Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to throw two interceptions, one taken to the house by Xavier McKinney on a 41-yard return and the other shutting down the Raiders last chance to force the game into overtime.

What makes the Giants so unique is they can make up for inconsistent offense with a stout defensive unit capable of keeping them relevant against almost any opponent.

