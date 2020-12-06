SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants Confident if Colt McCoy Has to Run the Show

Patricia Traina

Barring a miracle, quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) will miss the game against the Seahawks. That much isn’t a surprise.

But what is a surprise is how the coaching staff wants us to believe that things won’t drastically change with Colt McCoy under center.

But that’s not quite how it is, at least not according to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

“I think the biggest thing you try to do for a backup quarterback is just try to create a comfortable environment for him,” he said. “That’s what you’re trying to do every week for your starting quarterback.”

As in scaling back the playbook?

“I don’t know that it’s scale back or cut down,” Garrett said. “There’s nothing mentally or physically that Colt (McCoy) is not capable of doing. You’re always trying to create an environment where your players are comfortable with what they’re doing.”

That includes getting used to the speed of the game, an area in which a backup quarterback whose starting reps are few and far between can lose a feel for.

“Typically, your starting quarterback gets a ton of reps with the ones all throughout training camp, all throughout the week. The backup quarterback has fewer opportunities to do that,” Garrett said.

“You just have to be mindful of that and understand that he is going into a game that’s being played at full speed by guys who have been playing at that speed all throughout the year. He has to kind of catch up to that speed, if you will.”

McCoy shook his head and grinned--or maybe that was a wince--when someone asked him if he viewed himself as a liability given his backup quarterback status.

"No, you can’t ever look at yourself that way," he said. "I think that’s why the scout team is valuable. You’re not necessarily getting your team’s offensive reps, but you’re getting reps. You’re working on footwork, and you’re working on IDs. You’re working on seeing coverages--different protection looks.

However, the scout team is not necessarily the offense that the Giants will be running that week. So isn't the backup quarterback's "grasp" of what the Giants are planning to run more mental than it is execution?

"You’re right, running our offense, executing our offense and what we do is all mental for me," McCoy said. "At least up to this point it has been. (Daniel Jones) and I spend a lot of time together studying. ‘How are we going to play this if they do this? How are we going to see it if they do this?’ The communication has been great. But again, there’s nothing like reps, so you’re right."

The good news for the Giants is they believe McCoy is indeed up to speed and ready to roll if he indeed gets the start.

“I thought Colt did a really good job last week in the game getting comfortable and allowing us to function as an offense,” Garrett said. “I thought he handled himself really well.

“If he does have to play in the ball game this week, hopefully, he’ll be comfortable. You look for things in his past he’s comfortable with. With you or with somebody else. Just so when that ball is snapped, it’s all internalized in him. He’s just going out there and playing football.”

And hopefully bringing home a win.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook.

 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How "Neutral Thinking" Drives Head Coach Joe Judge

Giants head coach Joe Judge has adapted a lot of different leadership methods and techniques gained from different sources, but one in particular--neutral thinking--is among the core principles of how he chooses to lead.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, Week 13 | How and What To Watch

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Giants' Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Patricia Traina

Jabaal Sheard Set to Lead Young Pass Rushing Group Against the Seahawks

Veteran edge rusher Jabaal Sheard suddenly finds himself the senior member of a young, thinned out Giants edge rusher group, a challenge he's ready to take on head-first.

Jackson Thompson

by

Bluesscout

Why the Giants Will Beat the Seahawks, Why They Won’t, and What Will Probably Happen

Despite a three-game winning streak, the oddsmakers have the 4-7 Giants as a double-digit underdog this weekend ahead of their game with the 8-3 Seattle Seahawks. Can the Giants pull off the upset even if they end up without Daniel Jones?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Penny for Your Thoughts, Golden Opportunity, and More

Rounding up the latest odds and ends from the Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Friday Five: Final Thoughts About the Week That Was

Pronunciations, injury issues, unsung heros, and a surprise yet welcomed appearance by a familiar face top this week's list.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Niko Lalos Hoping for Another Chance on Defense for Giants

Niko Lalos turned several heads last week with his performance. And with the Giants outside linebacker group having thinned out yet again due to injury, he could be in line to et another opportunity this week.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Questionable for Sunday

Head coach Joe Judge leaves the door open for Daniel Jones to play despite a hamstring strain.

Patricia Traina

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Sports Some Unfamiliar Attire for Friday Presser | SEE IT

The Giants head coach, a Mississippi State graduate, was dressed in Ole Miss gear courtesy of tight end Evan Engram.

Patricia Traina

Giants vs. Seahawks: Giants Facing Tall Task Against Seattle | Week 13 Preview

This weekend, the training wheels come off the New York Giants’ bicycle, as they begin a string of four games in a row against teams with winning records starting with a visit out west to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Patricia Traina