Skip to main content
Giants Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams Exits Game with Knee Injury

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Giants Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams Exits Game with Knee Injury

Williams was injured in the third quarter of the game against Carolina.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams left the third quarter of the team's game against the Carolina Panthers with 8:14 elapsed due to a right knee injury.

Williams was injured while blocking on an incomplete pass by Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to receiver Shi Smith. He remained on the MetLife Stadium turf for several minutes while being attended by the team's medical staff.

At one point, head coach Brian Daboll came out to check on Williams, who eventually got up under his own power and walked off the field very gingerly.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants, Carolina Panthers Tied at the Half, 6-6

Giants offense unable to cash in on Panthers' first half miscues, settle for two field goals.

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) walks onto the field for a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants' Week 2 Inactive Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari Inactive

The New York Giants' Week 2 injury report mostly consists of players who landed on Friday's injury report.

By Patricia Traina
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Cordale Flott (28) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
Game Day

Giants - Panthers Game Day: Flott to Start at Cornerback, Toney Likely to Play

Getting you ready for the Giants' Week 2 regualr-season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

By Patricia Traina

Williams then went to the locker room for further evaluation and was ruled out shortly after that.

The Giants came into this week's game short on pass rushers, as Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) were inactive for a second straight week. 

Williams, who takes pride in his availability--he played the last six games of the 2021 season with a triceps injury--will likely undergo additional tests to determine the exact nature of his knee injury and if he has to miss any time moving forward.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants, Carolina Panthers Tied at the Half, 6-6

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) walks onto the field for a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

New York Giants' Week 2 Inactive Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari Inactive

By Patricia Traina
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Cordale Flott (28) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Game Day

Giants - Panthers Game Day: Flott to Start at Cornerback, Toney Likely to Play

By Patricia Traina
Revised Week 2 graphic
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

By Andrew Parsaud
Match-up
Game Day

Why New York Giants Will Beat Carolina, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

By Patricia Traina
Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Receiver Richie James Writing His Comeback Story

By Patricia Traina
Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fumbles the ball against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) and safety Richie Grant (27) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Elevate Fabian Moreau, Tony Jefferson Ahead of Sunday's Game vs. Carolina

By Patricia Traina
Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Game Day

Top 5 Panthers Players To Watch in Giants' Week 2 Game vs. Carolina

By Joe Najarian