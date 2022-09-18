Giants Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams Exits Game with Knee Injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams left the third quarter of the team's game against the Carolina Panthers with 8:14 elapsed due to a right knee injury.
Williams was injured while blocking on an incomplete pass by Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to receiver Shi Smith. He remained on the MetLife Stadium turf for several minutes while being attended by the team's medical staff.
At one point, head coach Brian Daboll came out to check on Williams, who eventually got up under his own power and walked off the field very gingerly.
Williams then went to the locker room for further evaluation and was ruled out shortly after that.
The Giants came into this week's game short on pass rushers, as Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) were inactive for a second straight week.
Williams, who takes pride in his availability--he played the last six games of the 2021 season with a triceps injury--will likely undergo additional tests to determine the exact nature of his knee injury and if he has to miss any time moving forward.
