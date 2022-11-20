Giants Down 17-6 to Lions in Mistake-Filled First Half

East Rutherford, N.J.: The New York Giants trailed the Detroit Lions 17-6 at the half at MetLife Stadium, a game littered with costly mistakes by the Giants.

All of the Lions' first-half scores were the result of Giants gaffes. The first, a 24-yard field goal by kicker Michael Badgely, came after the Giants forced a three-and-out, a roughing the passer penalty against Giants outside linebacker Oshane Ximines extended the scoring drive to an 11-play, 64-yard drive as the Lions got the first points of the game.

The Lions' second score, a 4-yard touchdown run by running back Jamaal Williams, was set up thanks to an interception by Lions defender Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson dropped back into zone coverage and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw the ball right to him, ending his streak of games without an interception that stems back to Week 3. The Lions took a 10-6 lead against the Giants three plays after the pick.

The Lions' third score, coming with less than a minute in the half, was set up on a drive that started on a shanked 25-yard punt by Jamie Gillan, who kicked with the wind at his back but just misstruck the ball. Seven plays and 68 yards later, the Lions made it 17-6 with 0:54 remaining in the half on Williams' 1-yard touchdown run.

New York's only score came on Jones's 3-yard touchdown run to cap a first-quarter 11-play drive that was kept alive on a 4th-and-1 conversion by backup running back Matt Breida, who ran a jet sweep to pick up the yardage.

However, Graham Gano's PAT attempt after the touchdown, which he aimed for the left upright, was caught in the swirling wind and was pushed wide right, leaving the Giants with a 6-3 lead at the time. Earlier in the game, Jones passed the 10,000-yard mark with his first pass attempt of the day, a 6-yard completion to Saquon Barkley.

Besides the mistakes, the Giants racked up seven penalties for 58 yards. They could also not get Saquon Barkley behind a tweaked offensive line that saw Shane Lemieux inserted at left guard for rookie Joshua Ezeudu this week. Barkley finished the first half with 18 yards on ten carries.

The Giants defense, which has been so solid on third downs, allowed three of six conversions to the Lions in the first half. The Lions were also two of two on goal-to-goal situations, another area of strength by the Giants defense coming into this game.

The Giants had some injuries in the first half of the game. Right tackle Tyre Phillips suffered a neck injury and was listed as questionable to return. He was repalced by Matt Peart.

Starting cornerback Adoree Jackson hurt his knee while fielding a second-quarter punt and was ruled out of the remainder of the game. Jackson was replaced on defense by rookie Cor'Dale Flott, who forced a fumble on his first series that the Lions recovered.

Richie James replaced Jackson as punt returner.

