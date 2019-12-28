Giants - Eagles Week 17: Fantasy Perspective

For most NFL fans, drafting a player from your favorite team is all a part of the fantasy football experience and for the most part, a few New York Giants players have put up quality fantasy numbers throughout the year. And with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town, a few players could be in for some respectable fantasy days in Week 17.

The Eagles sit among the league’s elite in certain stat categories, but they aren’t world-beaters. In fact, they have plenty of weaknesses that the Big Blue should be able to take advantage of this weekend.

With that in mind, here’s the fantasy outlook for each Giants player for New York’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Key Stats to Keep in Mind

Philadelphia has allowed 327.3 total yards per game this season (No. 9 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 88.0 yards rushing per game this season (No. 3 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 239.3 yards passing per game this season (No. 19 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 22.5 points per game this season (No. 16 in the NFL).

Opponents have completed 38.3 percent (41-of-107 attempts) of deep passes against Philadelphia this season.

Opponents have completed 66.2 percent (264-of-399 attempts) of short passes against Philadelphia this season.

Philadelphia has allowed 57 receptions to tight ends this season (No. 4 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 583 yards receiving to tight ends this season (No. 4 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this season (T-No. 6 in the NFL)

Philadelphia has allowed 179 receptions to wide receivers this season (T-No. 15 in the NFL)

Philadelphia has allowed 2,640 yards receiving to wide receivers this season (No. 27 in the NFL)

Philadelphia has allowed 20 touchdowns to wide receivers this season (T-No. 28 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 83 receptions to opposing running backs this season (T-No. 18 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed 611 yards receiving to running backs this season (No. 15 in the NFL).

Philadelphia has allowed nine rushing touchdowns to running backs this season (T-No. 12 in the NFL)

Philadelphia has allowed one receiving touchdown to running backs this season (T-No. 3 in the NFL)

Philadelphia averages 358.1 total yards on offense per game this season (No. 12 in the NFL).

Philadelphia averages 236.9 yards passing per game this season (No. 12 in the NFL).

Philadelphia averages 121.2 yards rushing per game this season (No. 12 in the NFL).

Philadelphia averages 23.4 points per game this season (No. 15 in the NFL)

Strong Starts

QB Daniel Jones (Two-Quarterback League Only)

FantasyPros Week 17 Ranking: QB12

FanDuel: $7,500

DraftKings: $6,400

Daniel Jones is coming off the best game of his young career (352 yards passing, five passing touchdowns) and while a repeat performance may be out of the question this weekend, another great fantasy day is definitely well within the realm of possibility.

The Eagles have been torn apart by opposing quarterbacks when playing on the road this year, allowing 288.4 yards passing (No. 29 in the NFL) and 2.57 passing touchdowns per game outside of Lincoln Financial Field (seven games).

Jones is in a great position for a solid fantasy day and possesses some pretty high upside if the Eagles continue to struggle in pass defense. Fantasy owners should consider the Duke product a bonafide QB2 with QB1 upside this weekend.

RB Saquon Barkley

FantasyPros Week 17 Ranking: RB3

FanDuel: $9,300

DraftKings: $8,700

Philadelphia's elite run defense (88.0 yards allowed per game, No. 3 in the NFL) got the best of Saquon Barkley in Week 14, holding the all-world tailback to just 67 total yards.

However, despite that poor performance, the 22-year-old is easily a must-start this weekend — especially for fantasy owners playing for their league championship.

Barkley has been on an absolute tear throughout the fantasy football playoffs, racking up 422 yards from scrimmage to go along with four touchdowns across his last two games (37.1 PPR points per game).

The Eagles run defense won’t make things easy on him this weekend, but Barkley should easily see more than enough volume for a big fantasy day (27 touches per game over the last two games).

Fantasy owners should easily consider the 22-year-old a bonafide RB1 this week.

WR Sterling Shepard (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 17 Ranking: WR25

FanDuel: $6,200

DraftKings: $6,200

While he isn’t an elite wideout by any means, Sterling Shepard has quietly been one of fantasy football’s best receivers down the stretch, tallying 60.3 PPR points over the last four weeks (WR17 during that span).

The 26-year-old is a slightly pricey DFS play and won’t single-handedly win your fantasy league for you, but he’s definitely worth starting this weekend.

Despite his inconsistency on the season as a whole, Shepard has seen no less than six targets in each of the nine games he’s played this year, giving him more than enough volume to produce.

With that in mind, Shepard should easily have a high enough floor to be in the WR3 conversation for Week 17.

WR Golden Tate (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 17 Ranking: WR33

FanDuel: $5,900

DraftKings: $5,100

With Daniel Jones back under center, Golden Tate re-established himself as New York’s top wideout against the Washington Redskins last weekend, snagging six passes on a team-high 11 targets for 96 yards receiving.

The 31-year-old wideout’s fantasy potential may be at a season high with Jones back at quarterback, as he’s averaged 8.5 targets, 5.25 receptions, 68.25 yards receiving, and 0.5 touchdowns per game in the eight contests he’s played with the Duke product (15.1 PPR points per week).

Additionally, Tate has an incredibly favorable matchup against an Eagles secondary that’s allowed 176 yards receiving (No. 27 in the NFL) and 1.3 TDs (T-No. 28 in the NFL) per game to receivers. As long as trends hold true, fantasy owners should consider the 31-year-old wideout a high-floor WR3 with WR2 upside this weekend.

High-Ceiling, Low-Floor Starts

WR Darius Slayton

FantasyPros Week 17 Ranking: WR35

FanDuel: $5,400

DraftKings: $4,900

Darius Slayton has had some monster fantasy performances this season, but if last week is any indication, he’s also been prone to some seriously bad games.

The Auburn product failed to record a single catch on just two targets against Washington in Week 16 and is averaging just 5.6 PPR points over his last two contests.

Still, there’s plenty to like about Slayton this weekend, as he absolutely burned the Eagles for 154 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in Week 14.

Clearly, there’s plenty of risk starting Slayton this weekend — especially for those of you playing for a league championship this weekend. However, the 22-year-old’s boom potential and reasonable price could warrant a start in DFS contests.

That being said, fantasy owners should consider Slayton a boom-bust WR3/WR4 for Week 17.

Avoid This Week

TE Kaden Smith

FantasyPros Week 17 Ranking: TE17

FanDuel: $5,300

DraftKings: $3,700

Kaden Smith had a monster fantasy day against the Redskins last weekend, catching six passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets (21.5 PPR points).

However, the Eagles will present a tough matchup for the Stanford product this weekend. Philly’s stop unit held Smith to just nine yards receiving on two receptions in Week 14 (2.9 PPR points) and is allowing just 9.29 PPR points per game to tight ends this season.

With fantasy championships on the line this weekend, Smith owners would be better off finding a better streaming option for this weekend.

DST NY Giants

FantasyPros Week 17 Ranking: DST24

FanDuel: $3,300DraftKings: $2,300

The Giants’ defense had a solid fantasy day against Philly the last time these two teams played one another in Week 14, but fantasy owners shouldn’t expect more of the same this time around.

The Eagles’ offense has been nearly unstoppable away from home as of late, averaging 33.0 points per game in the three contests they’ve played since Week 8.

New York’s defense may be worth a start in DFS contests for those looking for some extra salary cap, but with fantasy championships on the line in season-long leagues this weekend, fantasy owners would be better off finding a better streamer.

K Aldrick Rosas

FantasyPros Week 17 Ranking: K25

FanDuel: N/A

DraftKings: N/A

Aldrick Rosas has come on as of late, averaging a respectable 5.25 fantasy points per game over the last four weeks — including a five-point performance against Philly in Week 14.

Yet, inconsistency is still a concern for the 2018 Pro Bowler, as he missed two attempts over that span, and New York’s offense may not provide him with enough opportunities to be a fantasy difference-maker this weekend.

Fantasy owners would be better off finding a streamer with a more favorable matchup for their league championship.

No Fantasy Relevance Until Proven Otherwise