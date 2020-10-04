SI.com
Giants Fall Short in 17-9 Loss to Rams

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The good news is that the New York Giants weren't blown out in their game against the Los Angeles Rams as the oddsmakers predicted would be the case.

The bad news is that the Giants still remain their own worst enemy as mistakes on both sides of the ball cost them a chance to notch their first win of the 2020 season.

the most critical of the mistakes came on the Giants final drive of the game when after driving all the way down to the Rams' 18-yard line, quarterback Daniel Jones made a bad decision twice on one play.

On 2nd-and-5, Jones appeared to have plenty of room to run for the first down, but instead decided to attempt a pass to receiver Damion Ratley.

The only problem with the decision is Jones telegraphed the pass to Ratley, and the route was jumped by Rams cornerback Darious Williams, who picked off the pass and ended the Giants hopes for a come-from-behind win.

The other critical mistake made by the Giants came on what appeared to be some confusion in the Giants secondary on a 55-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass by Jared Goff to receiver Cooper Kupp, which helped widen the Rams' lead to 17-9.

Overall, the Giants had probably their best and most consistent showing of the season. The running game finally got going as both Jones and Wayne Gallman each accounted for 45 of the Giants' 136 rushing yards (on 25 carries).

Meanwhile, the Giants defense mostly played well, holding the Rams to 58 rushing yards on 23 carries and 200 passing yards.

However, the Giants' struggles to score touchdowns continued, as they settled for three more field goals by Graham Gano. The Giants offense has gone without scoring a touchdown now in 10 consecutive quarters.

The Giants will be back on the road again next week when they visit the Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

