Giants Final Week 4 Injury Report Unveiled

New York will be without two of their top three receivers this weekend against the Saints. Plus what is the plan for the offensive line?

The Giants have ruled out receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who have hamstring ailments, from Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Shepard and Slayton, the Giants' Nos. 2 and 3 receivers, respectively, were unable to practice all week with their respective ailments. The status of both is week-to-week, and there is some concern that one or both could miss multiple weeks, though the Giants are hoping that won't be the case.

New York is expected to increase the roles of rookie Kadarius Toney and waiver wire pickup Collin Johnson Sunday to go along with a healthy dose of snaps for no. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay. Toney was primarily a slot receiver in college, so he'll likely take Shepard's role, while Johnson is more of a big-bodied speedster who's a better fit for what the team has asked of Slayton in the offense.

The Giants have begun the clock on receiver John Ross III, who has been on injured reserve after straining his hamstring during training camp. The expectation is that the Giants will activate Ross by Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline to fill the open spot the Giants currently have after placing inside linebacker Blake Martinez on injured reserve earlier this week.

The Giants also declared guard Ben Bredeson (hand) out of Sunday's game. With Bredeson out, the Giants will be plugging in their fourth different starter at left guard in as many weeks, as Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates are both on injured reserve, and Bredeson is dealing with a left hand injury.

The most likely candidate to step in at left guard is Matt Skura, whom the Giants sign to the practice squad at the start of the season before moving him up to the 53-man roster.

Skura, a center by trade, is thought to have been receiving snaps at left guard, as has newcomer Wes Martin, whom the Giants signed from the Washington Football Tam practice squad this past week.

The Giants also listed DB Keion Crossen (elbow), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring), DB Nate Ebner (quad), and TE Kaden Smith (knee) as questionable. The injury to watch among this group is Crowder, projected to have a more prominent role from here on out with Martinez out for the season. Crowder, added to the injury report Thursday, has been limited in practice.

Golladay, running back Saquon Barkley (knee), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), long snapper Casey Kreiter (knee), and defensive back Logan Ryan (hamstring) did not receive an injury designation and are all good to go for Sunday. All of those guys were limited in Friday's practice.

