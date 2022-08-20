Skip to main content

Giants Have Lengthy List of Players Listed as Out for Sunday's Preseason Game

The offensive line has been hit the hardest by injuries, which could impact plans for the starters.

The Giants will field a MASH unit of players Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Among those players the Giants will be without Sunday are six offensive linemen-- Jon Feliciano, Ben Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux, Jamil Douglas, and Garrett McGhin--plus Nick Gates and Matt Peart, who are on PUP.

New York will also be without running backs Matt Breida and Gry Brightwell; tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller, and receiver Kadarius Toney and receiver Sterling Shepard (PUP).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal (70) stretches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Evan Neal Focus Showing Wisdom Beyond His Years

Say whatever you want about Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal. He doesn't care. He really doesn't.

By Gene Clemons
Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019 Giants Football
Play
Training Camp

Giants Looking for Something Special on Special Teams

The competition on special teams is wide open at several key positions, according to coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

By Olivier Dumont
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talk on the field during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka Growing into Play-caller Role

First-time play-caller Mike Kafka continues to spread his wings in Giants' system.

By Gene Clemons

Max Garcia will get the start at center for the Giants. And given the absence of offensive linemen, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the coaches would hold discussions regarding how much, if any, snaps guys like quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley get in the game.

On defense, the Giants are expected to be without defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebackers Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward, corners Cor’Dale Flott and Rodarius Williams, and safety Dane Belton. 

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal (70) stretches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

Giants Evan Neal Focus Showing Wisdom Beyond His Years

By Gene Clemons
Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019 Giants Football
Training Camp

Giants Looking for Something Special on Special Teams

By Olivier Dumont
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talk on the field during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka Growing into Play-caller Role

By Gene Clemons
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Transactions

New York Giants Add Two to Banged-up Offensive Line

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Training Camp

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Discusses Growth in New Offense

By Gene Clemons
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) juggles the ball during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley Pushes Back Against Critics of Running Style

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Giants QB Daniel Jones Reveals He Underwent Non-Football Procedure

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gains yards after the catch as New York Giants offensive guard Ben Bredeson (68) blocks against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Giants Have Another Injury to Offensive Line Depth

By The Giants Maven News Desk