Giants Have Lengthy List of Players Listed as Out for Sunday's Preseason Game

The Giants will field a MASH unit of players Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Among those players the Giants will be without Sunday are six offensive linemen-- Jon Feliciano, Ben Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux, Jamil Douglas, and Garrett McGhin--plus Nick Gates and Matt Peart, who are on PUP.

New York will also be without running backs Matt Breida and Gry Brightwell; tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller, and receiver Kadarius Toney and receiver Sterling Shepard (PUP).

Max Garcia will get the start at center for the Giants. And given the absence of offensive linemen, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the coaches would hold discussions regarding how much, if any, snaps guys like quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley get in the game.

On defense, the Giants are expected to be without defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebackers Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward, corners Cor’Dale Flott and Rodarius Williams, and safety Dane Belton.

Join the Giants Country Community