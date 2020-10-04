SI.com
GiantsCountry
Giants Insert Matt Peart at Right Tackle for Cam Fleming

Patricia Traina

The Giants offense, which in the first half of its game against the Los Angeles Rams in which the running game managed just 17 yards on five carries and quarterback Daniel Jones ended up absorbing four sacks, made a change on its offensive line.

New York swapped out Cam Fleming for rookie Matt Peart at right tackle, a move which appeared to calm down the offense a bit and allow for the Giants offense to get a solid drive together to close out the first half, where they were trailing the Rams 10-6.

The Giants were able to run for 22 yards on that final drive at the half, setting up a 37-yard field goal by Graham Gano and keeping the Rams offense on the sideline.

Peart saw his first NFL snaps at right tackle last week when he came in for a couple of plays after Fleming was injured toward the end of the loss against the 49ers. 

Peart, the Giants third-round pick this year out of UConn, is believed to be the long-term answer for the Giants at right tackle.

Update: Cam Fleming was reinserted in the game in the third quarter.

