Giants Logan Ryan Was Left Sick to Stomach Over Dak Prescott Injury

Perhaps no hit absorbed by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan hurt him more than to watch Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffer a gruesome-looking season-ending ankle injury in the third quarter on a tackle Ryan was in the process of making.

“The worst thing that happened today was the Dak injury,” Ryan said after the game. “It’s bigger than football. “I feel terrible. It was a routine football play. He was tearing it up there, and he was making it hard on me.”

Ryan tried to offer words of comfort to Prescott as he lay on the AT & T Stadium field, where he tried to fight back the tears and grimaces from the excruciating pain after suffering a compound fracture of his lower leg for which he was to have surgery as soon as Sunday night.

Several members of the Cowboys and Giants, including New York offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who helped groom Prescott into the quarterback he is today when he was the Cowboys head coach, came over to offer comfort to Prescott as he lay there in a state of pain and uncertainty.

“This sucks,” Ryan added. “You've got a guy who is trying to get rewarded, trying to do the right thing, trying to show up to work to lead his team, trying to get a lucrative contract and had to come out and prove it this year.

"For him to get that type of injury, man. That's why I hope he gets $500 million when he comes back. He deserves it. He’s a hell of a quarterback.”

Prescott was taken straight to a nearby hospital before the game ended to be further evaluated. Ryan said he asked his reps to try to get Prescott’s phone number so he could reach out to offer his support and best wishes for a speedy recovery.

“I got a sick taste in my stomach for it cause he was playing a hell of a game of the hell of a battle between us. So I hate to see it."