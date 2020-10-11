SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Lorenzo Carter Leaves Game on Opening Drive with Achilles Injury

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants, already thin at outside linebacker, lost outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter on the game’s opening drive.

Carter appeared to go down on a non-contact drill on a Cowboys third-down play. After being checked out by the team doctors, a cart was brought out for Carter, who was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Giants announced that Carter suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

Update: CBS's Tracey Wolfson reports that Carter's injury is to his Achilles and that he's out for the rest of the game.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How To Watch: Giants at Cowboys

Here's how to watch the Giants' Week-5 divisional clash with the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson Thompson

by

marcoguizar

Giants Hope to Run Wild Against Struggling Cowboys Run Defense

Last week, the Giants running game showed signs of a pulse while the Cowboys run defense struggled. Can the Giants keep their momentum going this week down in Big D?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Week 5 Inactive Report | Jabrill Peppers Active

If recent history is any indication, don't expect him to take his usual full workload.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Blog & Discussion

Follow all the New York Giants gameday action as the Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, and join in our community discussion.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: What You Need to Know

Previewing the Giants critical Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Patricia Traina

Is Ryan Lewis The Giants' Answer at the Second Cornerback Spot?

Cornerback Ryan Lewis came into the Giants' Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams to take on boundary corner responsibilities and did a respectable job. Can he hold that role for the team moving forward?

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Notebook | Offensive Balance, Linebacker Competition and More

Joe Judge explains his definition of a balanced offense, Thomas McGaughey talks young talent and more.

Jackson Thompson

by

writerrad

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Solutions Anyone?" Edition

As the losses pile up for the Giants, so too do the questions about whether this team is heading in the right direction.

Patricia Traina

Giants at Cowboys: Players to Watch

Who are the big playmakers to keep an eye on in the Giants Week 5 division game against the Cowboys? Here are a few.

Jackson Thompson

Across The Field: Cowboys Defense is Failing Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' bottom-ranked defense will face the Giants' bottom-ranked offense on Sunday, as both units try to break out of embarrassing slumps to start the season.

Jackson Thompson