Giants Lorenzo Carter Leaves Game on Opening Drive with Achilles Injury

The Giants, already thin at outside linebacker, lost outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter on the game’s opening drive.

Carter appeared to go down on a non-contact drill on a Cowboys third-down play. After being checked out by the team doctors, a cart was brought out for Carter, who was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Giants announced that Carter suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

Update: CBS's Tracey Wolfson reports that Carter's injury is to his Achilles and that he's out for the rest of the game.