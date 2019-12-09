Giants
Giants Maven Writers Game Predictions: Giants' Losing Streak Unlikely to End on Monday Night

Inside Football News Desk

Pat Ragazzo

Monday night marks the return of Eli Manning, who went to the bench in favor of rookie Daniel Jones back in Week 3.

Manning goes into Philadelphia--a place where the Giants have not won in since 2013--to take on the Eagles, against whom he holds a career record of 10-22.

The Giants have lost their last five meetings to the Eagles and 9-of-their-last-10 overall. This will not be the game, where the streak snaps.

Manning will come out with some juice playing with a chip on his shoulder, and for that, I believe he’ll get off to a hot start.

Unfortunately, the Eagles have the fourth-best run defense going up against a run blocking mess, which will make it difficult to establish a balanced attack.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles put up 31 points on the Dolphins and will be looking to keep that momentum going against the Giants 26 ranked defense, which gives up 28 points and 372 total yards per week.

Prediction: Eagles 37 Giants 24

Rob Lep

Earlier this year, it was reported that Eli Manning wasn’t interested in a ceremonial “farewell” tour to close out his illustrious Giants career.

Well, with Daniel Jones projected to be out the next 2-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain, we may be getting the Eli Farewell Tour, whether we like it or not.

Does Eli pull the giants to a victory against the Eagles? Probably not. But does he give them a better chance to win than Daniel Jones? At this point, I would have to say yes.

The Eagles lost 37-31 to the lowly Dolphins last week, so anything is possible, but Manning’s 10-20 career record vs. the Eagles doesn’t give me a lot of confidence either. Division games on the road are never easy, even for great teams, let alone a 2-10 one that hasn’t won since September.

It’s shaping up to be another national television disaster for the Giants. The eight-game losing streak doesn’t end Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Giants 13

Patricia Traina

I’m a sucker for a happy ending. But I’m also a realist. So while I’d like to think that Eli Manning will get one last chance to lead his team to a win and thus improve his career won-loss record, I can’t see one player making that big of a difference.

The sad reality is that this Giants defense is better than it’s record shows, but the coaching doesn’t seem to want to deviate from what it’s been doing because I’m not sure that defensive coordinator James Bettcher knows any other way. And that way, folks, isn’t working.

Manning? I’m very curious to see what the time away brings. I want to think he’ll be sharp and on the money, but as I have said all along this year, I need for the Giants to give me a reason to believe in them, and I just haven’t seen it from top to bottom.

“The Linc” has historically been a house of horrors for the Giants. Primetime games haven’t been kind to the Giants either, and I don’t see that changing this week.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Giants 24

