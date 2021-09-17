Giants Offensive Lineman Nick Gates Exits Game vs. Washington With Lower Leg Fracture

Nick Gates, a team captain, was making a start at left guard for the Giants when his left leg was rolled up on.

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a lower left leg fracture on the team's second offensive drive of the game with 5:57 left in the first quarter.

Gates, who was starting at left guard after being moved from center in an offensive line shakeup, was injured on an incomplete short pass intended for Saquon Barkley when he got tangled up with Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

Almost immediately, Gates was on the ground, grasping his leg in pain as his teammates waved for the medical team to come to the field.

Gates, elected a team captain this year, was placed onto a stretcher, his left leg stabilized in an air cast as his teammates gathered around him. As he was being carted off, he sat up and waved to his teammates while putting a brave smile on his face.

Gates was replaced in the lineup by Ben Bredeson.

