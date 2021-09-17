September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
Giants Offensive Lineman Nick Gates Exits Game vs. Washington With Lower Leg Fracture
Publish date:

Giants Offensive Lineman Nick Gates Exits Game vs. Washington With Lower Leg Fracture

Nick Gates, a team captain, was making a start at left guard for the Giants when his left leg was rolled up on.
Author:

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Gates, a team captain, was making a start at left guard for the Giants when his left leg was rolled up on.

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a lower left leg fracture on the team's second offensive drive of the game with 5:57 left in the first quarter. 

Gates, who was starting at left guard after being moved from center in an offensive line shakeup, was injured on an incomplete short pass intended for Saquon Barkley when he got tangled up with Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. 

Almost immediately, Gates was on the ground, grasping his leg in pain as his teammates waved for the medical team to come to the field.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Giants Offensive Lineman Nick Gates Exits Game vs. Washington With Lower Leg Fracture

Nick Gates, a team captain, was making a start at left guard for the Giants when his left leg was rolled up on.

The helmet of Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (not pictured) rests on equipment on day 22 of training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants - Washington Gameday Inactive Report

Here is the list of players who were scratched for the New York Giants' Week 2 game at Washington.

Jul 29, 2021; Richmond, VA, USA; A row of Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during training camp at Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Gameday: How To Watch Giants at Washington Regular-Season Game 2

The Giants are looking to avoid their fifth straight 0-2 start to the regular season Thursday night when they visit the Washington Football Team.

Gates, elected a team captain this year, was placed onto a stretcher, his left leg stabilized in an air cast as his teammates gathered around him. As he was being carted off, he sat up and waved to his teammates while putting a brave smile on his face.

Gates was replaced in the lineup by Ben Bredeson.  

Join the Giants Country Community

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Giants Offensive Lineman Nick Gates Exits Game vs. Washington With Lower Leg Fracture

The helmet of Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (not pictured) rests on equipment on day 22 of training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia.
Game Day

New York Giants - Washington Gameday Inactive Report

Jul 29, 2021; Richmond, VA, USA; A row of Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during training camp at Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center.
Game Day

New York Giants Gameday: How To Watch Giants at Washington Regular-Season Game 2

New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

New York Giants Will Shake Up O-Line Ahead of Week 2 Game vs. Washington | Reports

Jun 16, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins center Matt Skura (62) works out during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility.
Transactions

New York Giants Sign OL Matt Skura to Active Roster

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talks with cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Keys to a Giants’ Victory Over the Washington Football Team

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the sidle line watches the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
News

Breaking Down the New York Giants' Looming Decision Regarding RB Saquon Barkley

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) i tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the second half at FedExField.
Big Blue+

New York Giants at Washington Football Team: Who Has the Competitive Edge on Offense?