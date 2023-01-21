Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari Will Play vs. Eagles (Report)

The Giants' outside linebacker has been dealing with a quad injury all week.

According to ESPN, New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been dealing with a quad injury suffered last week, is expected to play in tonight's Divisional playoff game.

Ojulari was a limited practice participant all week and was the only one among the Giants to receive an injury designation on Thursday's final injury report.

Ojulari has repeatedly dealt with lower body injuries this season, including a calf strain that landed him on injured reserve earlier in the year. When healthy and in the lineup, his explosive first step has given opponents something to handle.

He currently leads the Giants outside linebackers in pass-rush win rate (15.4 percent) despite being third on the team's edge rusher group in total pressures (20) behind team leader Kayvon Thibodeaux (43) and Jihad Ward (24).

Despite his injury-shortened season, Ojulari has 5.5 sacks, two behind defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II (7.5), having posted at least a half-sack in his final five regular-season games played.

Ojulari expressed confidence durign the week that he'd be able to play and wil look to test out his quad pre-game. Still, this injury situation bears watcing as an ailing quad could affect that explosive first step that makes Ojulari such a dangerous pass rusher.

