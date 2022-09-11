Skip to main content

Giants' OLBs Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari Ruled OUT vs. Titans

The New York Giants will officially be without their top two edge rushers. That and more in this week's inactive player report.

The New York Giants will officially be without edge rushers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) in their Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Ojulari, the second-year player who led the Giants in sacks last year, and Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, were limited all week long in practice while trying to work their way back from their respective injuries. 

Still, head coach Brian Daboll held out hope that both players might be ready to go against the Titans, even going so far as to bring both players on the team charter to Nashville.

Both edge rushers have a better chance of being ready for next week's home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

The Titans' offense's bread and butter is its running game, which could have an even heavier workload if the rain showers in Sunday's forecast come to fruition.  

With both youngsters sidelined, veterans Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines project as the starters, with a likely dose of Quincy Roche, one of the team's two practice squad elevations, sprinkled in to help set the edges and rush quarterback Ryan Tannehill. 

Giants safety Dane Belton (collarbone) is also inactive this week. Belton was limited all week in practice but was assigned a red medical jersey. There was hope he'd be ready to go. However, with him still not ready, the Giants elevated veteran safety Tony Jefferson, who has familiarity with defensive coordinator Don Martindale's system from their time together in Baltimore, to provide extra depth.

The other Giants inactives are running back Antonio Williams, receiver Darius Slayton, cornerback Justin Layne, and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips.

The Titans' inactives are cornerback Lonnie Johnson, tackle Jamarco Jones, defensive tackle Naquan Jones, running back Julius Chestnut, and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

