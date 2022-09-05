New York Giants Open as 5.5-point Underdogs to Tennessee Titans

Ready or not, Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. And for the New York Giants, who open in Nashville against the defending AFC South division-winning Tennessee Titans, the odds makers at SI Betting currently have the Giants as a 5.5 underdog for Sunday's game with an over/under set at 43.5.

The 5.5-point spread could have been worse where the Giants are concerned, considering where the two teams are currently. As noted, the Titans were playoff-bound last year after winning their division. The Giants, however, hit rock bottom and pressed the re-set button on a broader organizational scale.

Or perhaps the oddsmakers are looking at the fact that the Giants have lost six of the last seven meetings against the Titans, including a 17-0 loss in their last meeting back in 2018.

Sunday's game figures to come down to the running game. The Giants are planning to field a fully healthy and motivated Saquon Barkley Sunday against the Titans stout run defense, which ranked first in the league (83.5 yards allowed per game) last year.

If the Titans can pick up where they left off a year ago, that will be a good test for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the passing offense, especially if one considers that Jones hasn't had many preseason game reps throwing to his top receivers--Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Sterling Shepard-- as the team might have liked.

The good news for the Giants is that the Titans will be without outside linebacker Harold Landry, who tore his ACL in the summer. Landry recorded 12.5 sacks last year and was a central part of that Titans pass rush.

On the flip-side, Titans running back Derrick Henry is fully healthy and ready to go as part of a Titans rushing offense that averaged 141.3 yards per game last year (fifth in the league).

The Giants and Titans kick off Sunday's game at 4:25 p.m. ET.

