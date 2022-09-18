Giants - Panthers Game Day: Flott to Start at Cornerback, Toney Likely to Play

The New York Giants are planning to start rookie cornerback CorDale Flott in place of Aaron Robinson Sunday when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers in its 2022 regular-season opener, a source confirmed to Giants Country.

The Athletic was first with the report.

Flott was drafted in the third round, No. 81 overall, by the Giants out of LSU this year. He missed some time in the preseason with a groin strain but has been making steady progress in his right to play game snaps with the defense.

In last week's regular-season opener, Flott played just two snaps, both on special teams. So the promotion to the starting lineup is a significant step up for the rookie, who could also split time with veteran Fabian Moreau, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

“Sometimes it doesn’t matter if he’s ready or not,” said Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson this week of Flott when questions were asked about the rookie's readiness. "It happens. This week somebody’s gotta go in and play."

In other pre-game lineup news, the NFL Network is reporting that wide receiver Kadarius Toney, listed as questionable on the team's injury report, is expected to play this week.

Toney landed on the Giants injury report Thursday after having his hamstring tighten up on Thursday. However, as of Friday, he appeared to be trending toward playing when he was listed again as limited on the injury report as having practiced limited.

The second-year player's NFL career has been marred by injury since he joined the Giants last year as the 20th overall pick.

Join the Giants Country Community