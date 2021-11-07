Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants (2-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2): Updates, Stats and Information

Get all you need to know including in-game stats, information and analysis on the New York Giants' Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Author:

The New York Giants desperately need a win. While a win won't necessarily salvage what appears to be another season that seems to be destined to miss the playoffs (again), it would do wonders for the morale of both the organization and the fans.

This week, they'll face the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that sits atop of the AFC West at 5-2, but one that has been rocked by scandal these past few weeks, starting with the abrupt resignation of head coach Jon Gruden and, more recently, the tragic situation involving now-former receiver Henry Ruggs III. 

Can the Giants give their fans something to cheer about this weekend? Follow along below for updates, stats, and analysis from MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants try to head into the bye week with a much-needed win. Newest content will be on top; click on the link in the Table of Contents to go to a section.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Las Vegas Raiders helmet
Play
Game Day

New York Giants (2-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2): Updates, Stats and Information

Get all you need to know including in-game stats, information and analysis on the New York Giants' Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

52 minutes ago
Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) gestures in front of nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't and a Prediction

The Giants have a chance to go into their bye week on a positive note if they can beat the Raiders. Can they pull it off?

3 hours ago
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders helmet rest on the football field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
News

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

3 hours ago

Pre-game

  • John Ross went through a pre-game workout for the trainers. He's listed as questionable with a quad ailment.
  • Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to play this week, barring any pre-game setbacks. Golladay has missed the last three games with a knee injury suffered in the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Las Vegas Raiders helmet
Game Day

New York Giants (2-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2): Updates, Stats and Information

52 minutes ago
Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) gestures in front of nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't and a Prediction

3 hours ago
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders helmet rest on the football field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
News

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

3 hours ago
May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Elerson Smith (58) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Transactions

Giants Activate Linebacker Elerson Smith from Injured Reserve

19 hours ago
May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell (37) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Giants RB Gary Brightwell Not Expected for Sunday's Game

Nov 6, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders helmet
Game Day

New York Giants Week 9: Keys to the Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 6, 2021
Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Game Day

Giants Unveil Final Week 9 Injury Report

Nov 5, 2021
Dec 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) scores the game winning TD in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Should Giants Look to Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr?

Nov 5, 2021