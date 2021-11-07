New York Giants (2-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2): Updates, Stats and Information
The New York Giants desperately need a win. While a win won't necessarily salvage what appears to be another season that seems to be destined to miss the playoffs (again), it would do wonders for the morale of both the organization and the fans.
This week, they'll face the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that sits atop of the AFC West at 5-2, but one that has been rocked by scandal these past few weeks, starting with the abrupt resignation of head coach Jon Gruden and, more recently, the tragic situation involving now-former receiver Henry Ruggs III.
Can the Giants give their fans something to cheer about this weekend? Follow along below for updates, stats, and analysis from MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants try to head into the bye week with a much-needed win. Newest content will be on top; click on the link in the Table of Contents to go to a section.
Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't and a Prediction
The Giants have a chance to go into their bye week on a positive note if they can beat the Raiders. Can they pull it off?
New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More
Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pre-game
- John Ross went through a pre-game workout for the trainers. He's listed as questionable with a quad ailment.
- Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to play this week, barring any pre-game setbacks. Golladay has missed the last three games with a knee injury suffered in the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
