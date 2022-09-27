Skip to main content
Sterling Shepard Suffers Injury on Final Play from Scrimmage vs. Cowboys

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sterling Shepard Suffers Injury on Final Play from Scrimmage vs. Cowboys

It's an unfortunate case of deja vu for the longest-tenured member of the Giants.

East Rutherford, N.J. - New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered what appears to have been a significant knee injury on the team's final offensive play from scrimmage in its 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night.

Shepard was moving at what appeared to be a jogging pace when he suddenly grabbed his left knee in pain and then fell to the ground. The play, an interception by quarterback Daniel Jones which ended any hope of a Giants' comeback, was eerily similar to last year when in Week 15, Shepard tore his Achilles tendon late in the game against the Cowboys.

Shepard is the longest-tenured member of the team. Head coach Brian Daboll didn't have a specific update on the veteran receiver's status. Still, he conceded that the injury "didn't look good" and that Shepard, spotted being helped to the X-ray room after the game, would undergo additional tests on Tuesday. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Giants Fall to Cowboys 23-16 on Monday Night Football

The Giants' offense sputtered while the defense's pass rush was virtually non-existent.

By Joe Najarian
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) kicks during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Monday Night Football Halftime Report: Cowboys 6, Giants 3

Both offenses struggled to convert on promising drives as the defenses came to play.

By Patricia Traina
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) laughs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants' Week 3 Inactive Report: Leonard Williams to Miss First NFL Career Game

The Giants will also be down two receivers and three defensive backs this week.

By Patricia Traina

“I just feel terrible for the guy,” Daboll said, adding that the team would know more about his status Tuesday morning.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Giants Fall to Cowboys 23-16 on Monday Night Football

By Joe Najarian
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) kicks during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Monday Night Football Halftime Report: Cowboys 6, Giants 3

By Patricia Traina
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) laughs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Game Day

New York Giants' Week 3 Inactive Report: Leonard Williams to Miss First NFL Career Game

By Patricia Traina
Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs with the ball against New York Giants defensive back Fabian Moreau (37) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Dallas Game

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Three Bold Predictions Ahead of Giants-Cowboys Monday Night Football Game

By Patricia Traina
Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
News

Troy Aikman Surprised About Giants' 2-0 Start

By Patricia Traina
Week 3 - NYG DAL Graphic
Game Day

Giants vs Cowboys: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

By Andrew Parsaud
Match-up
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Beat Dallas, Why They Won't and a Prediction

By Patricia Traina