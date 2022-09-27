Sterling Shepard Suffers Injury on Final Play from Scrimmage vs. Cowboys

East Rutherford, N.J. - New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered what appears to have been a significant knee injury on the team's final offensive play from scrimmage in its 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night.

Shepard was moving at what appeared to be a jogging pace when he suddenly grabbed his left knee in pain and then fell to the ground. The play, an interception by quarterback Daniel Jones which ended any hope of a Giants' comeback, was eerily similar to last year when in Week 15, Shepard tore his Achilles tendon late in the game against the Cowboys.

Shepard is the longest-tenured member of the team. Head coach Brian Daboll didn't have a specific update on the veteran receiver's status. Still, he conceded that the injury "didn't look good" and that Shepard, spotted being helped to the X-ray room after the game, would undergo additional tests on Tuesday.

“I just feel terrible for the guy,” Daboll said, adding that the team would know more about his status Tuesday morning.

