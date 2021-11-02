Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Giants Sterling Shepard, Dante Pettis Exit MNF with Injuries
Giants Sterling Shepard, Dante Pettis Exit MNF with Injuries

The hits just keep on coming for the Giants at wide receiver.
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Sports.

The New York Giants receiving corps was hit again by the injury bug during their Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard, back from a hamstring strain that cost him three of the past four games, left the game just before halftime with a left quad injury and was declared out by the Giants. Shepard finished his evening with four receptions for 25 yards.

Shepard had been listed as questionable on the Giants injury report coming into this week's game.

Earlier in the game, receiver Dante Pettis suffered a shoulder injury after trying to recover a punt he had muffed and left the field to have x-rays on his shoulder. Pettis was declared out of the game.

The Giants came into this week's game without Kenny Golladay, their top receiver, who missed his third straight game with a knee injury.  

The Giants are also missing running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) on offense. In addition, left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) and receiver C.J. Board (broken arm) are both on injured reserve. 

