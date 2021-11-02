Giants Sterling Shepard, Dante Pettis, Kadarius Toney Suffer Injuries in MNF

The New York Giants receiving corps was hit again by the injury bug during their Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard, back from a hamstring strain that cost him three of the past four games, left the game just before halftime with a left quad injury and was declared out by the Giants. Shepard finished his evening with four receptions for 25 yards.

Shepard had been listed as questionable on the Giants injury report coming into this week's game.

Earlier in the game, receiver Dante Pettis suffered a shoulder injury after trying to recover a punt he had muffed and left the field to have X-rays on his shoulder. Pettis was declared out of the game.

If that wasn't bad enough, rookie Kadarius Toney, back from missing last week with an ankle injury, suffered a left thumb injury in the fourth quarter and left the game for further evaluation. The Giants listed him as questionable to return.

Toney was back on the sideline after having his hand checked out by trainers. He returned to the game on the next series after returning to the sideline.

The Giants came into this week's game without Kenny Golladay, their top receiver, who missed his third straight game with a knee injury.

The Giants are also missing running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) on offense. In addition, left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) and receiver C.J. Board (broken arm) are both on injured reserve.

