Giants Suffer Heartbreaking Loss to Vikings, 27-24

New York can't overcome mistakes against Vikings; wil try again next week to clinch first playoff berth since 2016.

The New York Giants, looking to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016, suffered a heartbreaking loss to the NFC North Champion Minnesota Vikings, 27-24.

The Giants (8-6-1) outgained the Vikings in total yards 445-353, but a pair of crucial turnovers and the inability to finish off drives ultimately did them in. Giants QB Daniel Jones was able to lead a dramatic game-tying touchdown drive just before the two-minute warning, only for Vikings kicker Greg Joseph to kick an improbable 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Jones completed 30 of his 42 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing four times for 34 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley delivered one of his finest all-around performances of the season; he not only rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, but he was a major target for Jones, hauling in eight catches for an additional 49 yards receiving. In total, Barkley racked up 133 scrimmage yards.

The first four drives of the game ended in punts, but a 25-yard pass from Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to wide receiver Justin Jefferson sparked a touchdown drive for Minnesota. They advanced 84 yards in eight plays without facing a single third down, finishing the drive on Cousins’ 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Giants looked to have a productive drive going as they advanced to the Minnesota 39. Jones then fired a 16-yard pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger, but he had the ball punched out by Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah, who recovered the ball for Minnesota at their own 23. The Vikings took advantage by moving the ball to the Giants' 16, but a sack by linebacker Azeez Ojulari on third down allowed New York to limit the damage.

Minnesota extended their lead to 10-0 with Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal, but the defense’s red zone stop quickly became important for the Giants. The offense responded with a 10-play, 69-yard touchdown drive featuring 28 scrimmage yards from Barkley and a 14-yard scramble by Jones. Isaiah Hodgins finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch, and the Giants cut their deficit to 10-7.

New York’s defense forced a three-and-out, giving the offense the ball with 2:59 left in the first half. A fantastic 29-yard catch by Hodgins looked to spark a potential scoring drive, but Jones was sacked by Patrick Peterson, derailing the drive and forcing a punt. Ultimately, the score remained 10-7 Vikings at halftime.

The Giants got the ball to start the second half and moved 49 yards in eight plays. The drive's biggest play was a 22-yarder to Darius Slayton that advanced the ball into Minnesota territory. Although the offense stalled at the Minnesota 26, Graham Gano tied the game at 10 with a 44-yard field goal.

After forcing the Vikings to punt, the Giants put together another drive deep into Minnesota territory. Barkley caught a screen pass that he turned into an 18-yard reception, and Jones fired a 33-yard strike to Richie James in a picture-perfect play. A false start penalty and another sack by the Vikings’ defense would derail the drive, but Gano kicked another 44-yarder to give New York their first lead of the day, 13-10.

The Giants’ defense appeared to make a huge play, as Cor’Dale Flott picked off Cousins; however, the play was ruled an incomplete pass when it was determined that the ball hit the ground. This immediately gave the Vikings new life, as they moved 75 yards in 12 plays and retook the lead on a 15-yard touchdown catch by Hockenson, his second of the game.

Once again, the Giants moved into Minnesota territory, but unfortunately, they wouldn’t come up with any points, as Patrick Peterson intercepted Jones at the Vikings 18.

However, Minnesota would eventually face a 4th-and-2 at the Giants’ 44-yard line. Coach Kevin O’Connell elected to go for it, but Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes broke up a deep pass intended for Jefferson for a huge turnover on downs. The Giants’ offense was only able to move 18 yards with their great field position, punctuated by a crucial drop by James, but it was enough to set up a 55-yard field goal from Gano, making it a one-point game.

The Giants’ defense forced a huge punt on Minnesota’s next drive, but the offense quickly punted themselves. A back-breaking play on special teams followed, as Jamie Gillian’s punt was blocked; this gave the Vikings the ball at the Giants’ 29-yard line. The Vikings quickly capitalized, as Cousins connected with Jefferson for a 17-yard touchdown pass, making it 24-16 Minnesota.

But the Giants showed no quit, putting together a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. After a huge 32-yard completion to Darius Slayton, the offense eventually faced 4th-and-2 at the Minnesota 27. Needing to convert to stay alive, Barkley finished the drive outright. He picked up the first down and raced to the endzone for a 27-yard touchdown run. Jones then found Daniel Bellinger in the back of the endzone for the two-point conversion, tying the game at 24.

Unfortunately, the Vikings had yet another heroic drive in them, which was the story of their season. A 17-yard reception by Jefferson on 3rd and 11 moved the ball to the Giants' 42 with four seconds left in the game. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph then drilled a dramatic 61-yard field goal to end the game.

