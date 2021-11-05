Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants Unveil Final Week 9 Injury Report

No Saquon, but some potential good news might be coming on the offense.
Author:

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) has been declared out of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Barkley, who this week had to miss a couple of days of treatment on his ailing ankle while his COVID-19 status was cleared up. Barkley had been among at least a dozen members of the Giants organization that tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Still, he ended up producing the necessary two negative tests leading to his removal from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday morning. 

Because of that missed time, Giants head coach Joe Judge sounded ominous about Barkley before the start of Friday's practice.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Play
Game Day

Giants Unveil Final Week 9 Injury Report

No Saquon, but some potential good news might be coming on the offense.

40 seconds ago
Dec 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) scores the game winning TD in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Should Giants Look to Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr?

A reunion with Odell Beckham Jr is the longest of long shots, but that doesn't stop people from hoping it will happen. But should it? Take our poll and discuss!

2 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Dante Pettis (13) makes a touchdown catch over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
Transactions

Giants Place WR Dante Pettis on Injured Reserve

Plus some practice squad moves and where things stand with RB Saquon Barkley.

3 hours ago

"He’s been out of the building the last couple of days," Judge told reporters before Friday. "We haven’t had the chance to see where he’s progressed to and where he’s at physically, so they’re going to take a look at him and move him around and then we’ll see if he can progress and practice with us."

Barkley has now missed four weeks with what was reported to be a low ankle sprain.

Also declared out by the Giants are outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who will miss his second game with an ankle injury, defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle), and receiver Sterling Shepard (quad).

Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) was listed as questionable after being limited in practice the last two days. The feeling is that Golladay will be ready to roll, barring any last-minute setbacks. Receiver John Ross (quad) and running back Gary Brightwell (COVID Protocol) were also listed as questionable. 

In the case of Brightwell, it sounds like the Giants have re-tested him for the COVID virus and are awaiting his producing two negative tests before they can remove him from the protocol.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Game Day

Giants Unveil Final Week 9 Injury Report

40 seconds ago
Dec 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) scores the game winning TD in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Should Giants Look to Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr?

2 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Dante Pettis (13) makes a touchdown catch over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Place WR Dante Pettis on Injured Reserve

3 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

Breaking Down Kadarius Toney's Impact on the Giants' Offense

5 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 9 Opponent First Look: Las Vegas Raiders Defense

7 hours ago
Aug 19, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
News

Giants Remove Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney from Reserve/COVID List

8 hours ago
Iowa sophomore linebacker Jestin Jacobs waits for the snap in the second quarter against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Draft

College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 9

9 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Patrick Graham Reveals How Team Shut Down Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

23 hours ago