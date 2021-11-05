Giants Unveil Final Week 9 Injury Report
Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) has been declared out of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Barkley, who this week had to miss a couple of days of treatment on his ailing ankle while his COVID-19 status was cleared up. Barkley had been among at least a dozen members of the Giants organization that tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Still, he ended up producing the necessary two negative tests leading to his removal from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday morning.
Because of that missed time, Giants head coach Joe Judge sounded ominous about Barkley before the start of Friday's practice.
No Saquon, but some potential good news might be coming on the offense.
"He’s been out of the building the last couple of days," Judge told reporters before Friday. "We haven’t had the chance to see where he’s progressed to and where he’s at physically, so they’re going to take a look at him and move him around and then we’ll see if he can progress and practice with us."
Barkley has now missed four weeks with what was reported to be a low ankle sprain.
Also declared out by the Giants are outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who will miss his second game with an ankle injury, defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle), and receiver Sterling Shepard (quad).
Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) was listed as questionable after being limited in practice the last two days. The feeling is that Golladay will be ready to roll, barring any last-minute setbacks. Receiver John Ross (quad) and running back Gary Brightwell (COVID Protocol) were also listed as questionable.
In the case of Brightwell, it sounds like the Giants have re-tested him for the COVID virus and are awaiting his producing two negative tests before they can remove him from the protocol.
