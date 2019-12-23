GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Week 16 Report Card: Offense, Coaching Pass; Defense, Special Teams Sputter

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

How did the Giants grade out after their 41-35 overtime win against Washington in Week 16?

Offense: A

If this is what head coach Pat Shurmur envisioned for his offense, then sign us up for more. Daniel Jones showed zero signs of rust in his first game back from a two-week injury-related absence. He went 28 of 42 for 352 yards, 5 touchdowns, and no interceptions--with no lost fumbles. 

Jones, who benefitted from solid protection, looked like an old pro slicing and dicing the Washington secondary, as three of his touchdown passes came against old friend Landon Collins.

Running back Saquon Barkley recorded 189 rushing yards (a career-high) on 22 carries, and that the Giants are 4-1 when they give Barkley 20 or more carries is probably no accident. We don’t envy whoever has to decide this week’s NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as both Jones and Barkley are certainly deserving.

And how about rookie tight end Kaden Smith? Not only did he have some solid blocking, he caught two of Jones’ five touchdown passes, including the walk-off game-winner in overtime.

Defense: D

If the Giants had lost this game—and they came pretty darn close—it would have been on the defense, who failed to protect what was once a two-score lead. The most disturbing thing about the defense is that the same mistakes seem to be made int eh secondary week after week, namely the young cornerbacks getting too aggressive to the point where they’re drawing pass interference flags.

The good news is the pass rush was functioning. Lorenzo Carter had his best game of the season with 1.5 sacks, and Markus Golden is just a half-sack shy of becoming the first Giants defender since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014 to record double-digit sacks.

Want more good news? Adrian Peterson and friends didn’t really hurt the Giants on the ground as New York swarmed to plug holes, holding Peterson to 36 yards on 17 carries.

Special Teams: C

This unit very nearly cost the Giants the game not once but twice. The first was a missed 53-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas that went wide left.

While we can sit here and debate that the giants should have probably gone for it at that point, Rosas had been making his 50+ yard attempts during warmups so there was no reason to think he wouldn’t make it when it was crunch time.

The other major gaffe was the holding penalty called against Michael Thomas on a Riley Dixon punt that Cody Core had downed inside the 5-yard line. The do-over proved disastrous as Dixon’s punt was blocked, the miscue setting up a touchdown drive.

Coaching: B

Shurmur is certainly aiming to make team ownership’s decision about his future a difficult one. While there will be those who will point out the quality of the Giants opponent this week, the bottom line is a win is a win.

Shurmur could conceivably point as progress the fact that the Giants are currently 2-1 in the last quarter of the season, with one game to go, a marked improvement for a relatively young team that underwent another massive overhaul in the off-season. If that does happen though, expect there will be changes made to his staff.

As for the game, Shurmur continues to make head-scratching decisions such as getting away from Saquon Barkley in the second quarter and trying the ill-fated field goal on 4th-and-3 when in other weeks he would go for it. 

Perhaps that missed field goal scared him off of trying a 63-yarder with two seconds left, but decisions aside, the Giants were the better team for the second week in a row, and that starts with the coaching. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Washington | Week 16

Patricia Traina

Our weekly gameday thread and live blog coverage.

Giants' 2020 Opponents Set

Patricia Traina

New York will face the AFC North in 2020.

Random Thoughts Following the Giants' 41-35 Overtime Win vs. Washington

Patricia Traina

Some perspectives following the Giants' 41-35 overtime win against Washington.

By The Numbers | Key Stats in the Giants' 41-35 Overtime Win Against Washington

Mike Esposito

Here are some statistical notables from the Giants' win over Washington.

Giants Edge Washington in Overtime, 41-35

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Kaden Smith have career games for Big Blue.

Giants at Washington: Five Stats that Matter

Mike Esposito

Here's a closer look at key stats as they relate to the Giants' Week 16 game at Washington.

Eli Manning's Ten Most Memorable Games

Patricia Traina

Now that Daniel Jones is back at the helm at quarterback, that likely means that Giants fans have seen the last of Eli Manning as the team's starting quarterback. But before Manning's time with the team officially comes to an end, here is a look back at ten of the most memorable games in his career.

Week 16: Giants at Washington Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

Mike Esposito

Still playing fantasy football? Mike Esposito has a look at this week's Giants' best bets to help you plan your lineups.

Why Head Coach Pat Shurmur’s Fate Has Likely Been Sealed

Mike Addvensky

Regardless of what the Giants do in the final two games of the season, here is why it would be hard to envision a scenario in which head coach Pat Shurmur is retained another year.

Markus Golden Hopes He’s Not “One and Done” as a Giant

Pat Ragazzo

Golden is cashing in on a his "prove it year" with the Giants. But if the Giants have a chance at Chase Young, does it still make sense for them to get in on the bidding to retain Golden for 2020 and beyond?