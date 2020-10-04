SI.com
Giants Week 4 Inactive Report | Safety Julian Love is Active

Patricia Traina

Julian Love (knee/ankle), listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, is active in today’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Love, who has been filling in at free safety, was limited all week in practice, but his ailments weren’t believed to be of long-term concern. 

Still, Love, who will likely start alongside of Logan Ryan with Jabrill Peppers (ankle) having been declared out Friday, will be worth keeping an eye on as he plays a position that requires some speed, it will be interesting to see how well he holds up if deployed in coverage.

The rest of the Giants inactive list consists of healthy scratches, including offensive lineman Jackson Barton, linebacker TJ Brunson, and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh, linebacker Carter Coughlin, and receiver Austin Mack.  

The decision not to activate Mack is interesting. The Giants had brought the receiver up from the practice squad, one of two times they can do so without exposing him to waivers if they send him back to the practice squad. But apparently, the coaches feel that they need additional reinforcement at other areas on the team. 

Barton, Brunson, and McIntosh have yet to get a gameday uniform this season.

Newcomer Madre Harper, whom the Giants officially signed Thursday, is active and will make his Giants debut. Harper might be someone to keep an eye on as the Giants continue to look for a viable option to start at cornerback opposite of James Bradberry.

Here is the Rams inactive list, featuring safety Jordan Fuller.

