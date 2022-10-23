Giants Week 7 Roster Moves & Inactives: Run Heavy Defense On Tap

It's looking like it will be a run-heavy defense for the New York Giants in their Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With good reason. The Jaguars enter this week's game with the ninth-best rushing attack (136.7 yards per game) against a Giants run defense that is currently ranked 28th against the run (144.8 yards per game).

To that end, the Giants will be looking to work in safety/linebacker Landon Collins and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, both elevated from the practice squad Saturday, into the mix to help slow down Jaguars leading rusher James Robinson (340 yards on 81 carries) and Travis Etienne (301 yards on 54 carries).

The Giants are also expected to have a package of plays for outside linebacker Quincy Roche, who was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday after the team placed outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawerence has a completion rate of 40.4 percent when under pressure, putting him 22nd out of 26 quarterbacks who have attempted at least 140 dropbacks this season.

As for the inactives, cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf), receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are inactive, having been declared out on Friday. Defensive back Jason Pinnock (ankle), listed as questionable,

Center Jon Feliciano, the other Giant listed as questionable, is active. Still, it bears watching to see if he makes it through the game. Last week, when he was injured, the Giants had to slide Ben Bredeson from left guard to center and plug in rookie Joshua Ezeudu at left guard.

Linebacker Austin Calitro is a healthy scratch for the Giants this week.

The Jaguars inactives include receiver Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Shaquille Griffin (back), both of whom were declared out Friday. They will be joined by running back Snoop Conner, safety Tyree Gillespie, and defensive end Adam Gotsis, all of whom are healthy scratches.

The Giants and Jaguars kick off their Week 7 game at 1:00 p.m. from TIAA Bank Field.

