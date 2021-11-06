New York Giants Week 9: Keys to the Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Coach Gene Clemons has the keys for the Giants this week if they're to unlock a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants will have another opportunity to get back in the win column when they welcome the AFC West-leading Las Vegas Raiders to MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

The Raiders are coming off a bye week and will look to add another check in the win column in New York. Vegas is only a three-point favorite over the 2-6 Giants, which speaks to how New York has competed this season.

In a league where moral victories only take you so far, the team and their fan base hope they produce a winning effort this week.

The Raiders will be tough to beat. Even without the services of receiver Henry Ruggs III, they have an explosive offense and a defense that knows how to get after the quarterback.

What do the Giants need to do to come out on top? Here are the keys to victory for the G-Men.

Get the ball in Kadarius Toney’s hands.

Saquon Barkley and Sterling Sheppard are out, and Kenny Golladay is questionable (though likely to play). Although Kadarius Toney had a laceration on his hand, his appearance at practice points to him playing on Sunday.

If so, he represents their most dynamic weapon on offense. His presence in the quick game can serve as an extension of the run game. He can also be an effective chain mover at the intermediate level.

With Darius Slayton and John Ross (if he plays) capable of taking the top off the defense, that should free up Toney to work underneath and possibly create opportunities for yards after the catch.

Quick passes will also help keep Daniel Jones upright against an athletic and menacing Vegas pass rush.

Toney could also contribute as a punt returner, lending his dynamics to that part of the game. Toney needs to be ready for upwards of 15 touches in this game.

Continue using play action.

Play action should be helpful for the Giants against the Raiders for a couple of reasons.

First, it will slow down the pass rush. One of the biggest concerns coming into this game is how the offensive line, which has been adjusted and rotated all season due to injuries, will hold up against Max Crosby, Solomon Thomas, and the Raiders pass rush.

Simply dropping back Daniel Jones 30 plus times has not been a recipe for success and doesn’t put the quarterback at ease when you consider how many centers and tackles he’s seen in front of him.

Play-action will stop the feet of the rush long enough to allow Jones time to identify open receivers and get rid of the ball. Second, play-action can get Jones on the move with bootlegs that will enable him to attack the defensive with his legs and arm.

Giving Jones the option to pass or run should give him more confidence, and when he is playing confidently, he is at his best.

Don’t let TE Darren Waller get on track.

The 6’6” 260-pound tight end has not enjoyed the level of success he had last season so far this year because he has been the focus of defensive game plans. There’s no reason for that to stop against the Giants.

Despite the defensive focus and missing the Raiders previous game, Waller is still third on the team in receiving with 378 yards, and his targets should increase with the loss of Ruggs.

He averages 11.5 yards per reception, so he eats up a nice chunk of yards when he catches the ball. New York needs to key in on him and make sure he is not allowed to get rolling. Look for the Giants to use a similar coverage against Waller as they did against Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

They held him to four catches for 27 yards. Last season when Waller traveled to New York to take on the Jets, he hauled in 13 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, so he is undoubtedly looking to return to the city again.

If Waller is allowed to get going, that opens up even more problems for the defense. Another body will need to be committed to stopping the big tight end, which opens up lanes for the running game, bringing the play-action passing attack into play.

That leads to unpredictability and makes it even more difficult for the defense to have success.

Limit the Las Vegas red zone effectiveness.

The Raiders have a top 12 scoring offense in the NFL. They score 25.7 points per game. That is due in part to their effectiveness in the red zone. They convert red zone opportunities into points 61% of the time.

They have a lot of weapons that are dangerous in that area of the field. In addition to Waller, fellow tight end Foster Moreau is a viable target, and receiver Hunter Renfrow has made his living in college and now professionally as a guy who works well in close quarters.

All five of running back Josh Jacob’s touchdowns have come in the red zone. He is a tough runner, and he picks up the hard yards in close quarters. It will be important for the Giants to get hands-on the receivers in the red zone so that they don’t get free releases.

They can’t let Waller stay balanced and use his athleticism to outjump defenders for passes. Renfrow is great at manipulating the short routes and working himself open.

Pressing will allow the defense to commit another body to the box to stop the running game or rush Carr when he passes.

Be More Aggressive in the Red Zone

Points continue to be a premium for the Giants, who still struggle to find the end zone. Part of the problem is execution, and the other part is a lack of aggressiveness.

In their 20-17 loss to the Chiefs, they had a fourth and two on the Chiefs five-yard line and decided to kick the field goal instead of going for the first down/touchdown. It was a familiar trend of playing it safe but when you are 2-6, playing it safely goes out the window.

The season is on the brink of getting away entirely, and now is the time to put the foot on the gas. There should be an emphasis on reaching the end zone, not just getting points because all too often this season, that thought process has resulted in field goals, and it has not been enough.

