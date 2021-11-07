Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't and a Prediction

The Giants have a chance to go into their bye week on a positive note if they can beat the Raiders. Can they pull it off?

It's been a draining first half of the season for the New York Giants.

By now, the hope was that the team's progress would start to get on a linear path where they would show they were getting a little bit better every week.

Instead, you've had some teases in which they've looked like a team coming only to have some letdowns that have included heartbreaking performances that bring all those hopes and expectations back down to reality.

Yes, the Giants have had injuries that have made it more challenging for the coaching staff to figure out what they have and what they don't have. But every NFL team is dealing with injuries, some better than others, and that leaves one to wonder what it is the Giants aren't doing that these other teams that have found success are (more on that to come in our bye week coverage).

That brings us to this week's game. The Giants and Raiders both had their share of disruptions this week, though what the Giants experienced with the slew of false-positive COVID-19 tests isn't anything near what the Raiders dealt with in the aftermath of the tragic Henry Ruggs car crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead.

Resiliency is going to be the X-factor this week in more ways than one. Who is going to pull this game out? Let's weigh both sides.

Why the Giants Will Win...

The Raiders might be 5-2, but a closer look at their victories this season shows that three have come against struggling teams.

Then there is a matter of how poorly the Raiders have done coming out of the bye. Las Vegas is 16-22 all-time (42.1 percent win rate), 28th in the NFL. They are also 34-47 with a rest advantage (42 percent) over their opponent, 26th in the NFL.

The Giants? They're still pretty banged up, but they're going to get Kadarius Toney this week, and Kenny Golladay should also be back in the saddle.

This will also be the third straight week they're operating with the same offensive line. If the Giants play a clean, mistake-free game, they can pull off an upset at home and go into their bye week on a high note, both for themselves and their fans.

Why They Won't...

Giants head coach Joe Judge spoke about his message to every player and coach to be ready just in case they were needed after a week of uncertainty caused by a slew of false-positive COVID-19 tests. Still, the fact remains that players aren't robots that can be interchangeable at a moment's notice.

Although the coaching staff had a general idea of how to game plan against the Raiders, it's fair to wonder how much not knowing who would be available and who wouldn't affect what they did during the week. It's also fair to wonder if the need to conduct some of their practice meetings remotely will adversely affect them.

Then there is the lack of discipline this team has shown late, which one might have hoped would have subsided by now. Have the Giants figured out how to address and correct that, or is yet another round of stupid, discipline-related penalties waiting to be unleashed? A negative answer to all these questions won't bode well for the Giants as they head into their bye week.

Prediction

Despite the records, this is still a winnable game for the Giants if they play disciplined ball and complementary football. But that's a big if for a Giants team that from week to week, you just never know what you're going to get.

Raiders 27, Giants 17

