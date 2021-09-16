September 16, 2021
New York Giants - Washington Gameday Inactive Report

Here is the list of players who were scratched for the New York Giants' Week 2 game at Washington.
Author:

There are no surprises on the Giants inactive report for this week. 

The heathy scratches are mostly the same as last week's list: receiver Collin Johnson, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Sam Beal, and linebackers Justin Hilliard and Quincy Roche.

They join tight end Evan Engram (calf) and linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring), both of whom were declared out Friday due to their injuries, as the other scratches for this week. 

Engram made the trip with the team to Landover and was spotted going through some workouts before the game. The hope is that he'll be ready to go next week when the Giants host the Atlanta Falcons.

The severity of Brown's injury isn't known, but the team is expected to see how he progresses over the long weekend.

Washington's inactive list includes cornerback Darryl Roberts, defensive end Shaka Toney, tackle Saahdiq Charles, and tight end Sammis Reyes.

