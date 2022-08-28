Skip to main content

How New York Giants Will Approach Preseason Finale Against Jets

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll will try to balance making roster decisions with getting his key players additional tune-up work in the preseason finale vs. the Jets.

The final score itself won’t matter much to anyone, but for dozens of players on the New York Giants 80-man roster, the results of Sunday’s preseason finale against the Jets will go a long way toward shaping their NFL futures and that of the team’s.

The Giants brass will be zeroed in on spots at the bottom of the roster, where questions remain regarding depth at running back, cornerback, receiver, defensive line, linebacker, and tight end. Decisions will need to be made shortly after the clock reads all zeroes, decisions which will shape general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll’s first-ever 53-man Giants roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Daboll has not made it known if he plans to play his starters against the Jets, who are planning to play their starter. The thinking as of last week was that Daboll would see how the players did in their joint practice against the Jets and use that as a gauge regarding who played and who did not.

“I think we always want to ramp things up,’’ Daboll said of his thinking. “We always want to be urgent in what we do from the meeting rooms to the practice field. I don’t think you can go up and down with that. I think you have to have a high sense of urgency in this league.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Giants-Jets helmets
Play
Game Day

New York Giants at New York Jets: Preseason Game Info, Notes and More

The Giants wrap up their preseason slate, hoping to make those final roster decisions against the New York Jets.

By Andrew Parsaud
Giants-Jets helmets
Play
Game Day

Five Things We Want to See From Giants in Preseason Finale

The New York Giants "visit" the Jets with a few more objectives they need to accomplish in their final preseason tuneup.

By Andrew Parsaud
Mailbox
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Roster Shaping Edition

How might the New York Giants build the roster in the next few days? That and more in the latest reader mailbag.

By Patricia Traina

More from Giants Country

Therein lies the challenge for some of the players. Although they have come a long way in learning the new offensive and defensive systems, ask any of the veterans, and they’ll tell you that there is still a lot of work to be done before the games start counting for real.

“We’re still learning each other. Growing. Learning how to communicate better,” said defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II. “So, it’s enough time for us to get where we need to be before the first game and come out blazing hot.’’

Daboll, who plans to have the team practice three days this coming week, knows it’s a delicate balance and that there’s probably no right or wrong answer.  

“Do you sit there and talk about what’s upcoming in a week? I just shoot it to them straight,’’ Daboll said. “We started with 90. Now you’re down to 80. It’s going to go to 53 pretty soon, and unfortunately, in the world we live in, there’s going to be 600 or 700 guys that will be working out on Tuesdays trying to get onto another team. Another 400 or 500, whatever it is, for the practice squad. We all know it’s an evaluation period for all of us. I think you concentrate on doing your job the best you can, and then you can live with the results.’’ 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (2)

New York Giants
New York Giants
New York Jets
New York Jets

Giants-Jets helmets
Game Day

New York Giants at New York Jets: Preseason Game Info, Notes and More

By Andrew Parsaud
Giants-Jets helmets
Game Day

Five Things We Want to See From Giants in Preseason Finale

By Andrew Parsaud
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Roster Shaping Edition

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the field for warmups before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Giants Saquon Barkley Ready to Be Best Version of Himself

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants Helmet
Game Day

New York Giants Injury Update: Lengthy List of Players Ruled Out for Sunday

By Patricia Traina
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Big Blue+

Biggest Remaining Questions for New York Giants Ahead of Preseason Finale

By Patricia Traina
Dec 24, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Giants safety Andrew Adams (33) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign Kicker Ryan Santoso, Receiver Travis Toivonen; Release Safety Andrew Adams

By Patricia Traina
Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Training Camp

Four Giants Vets Who Sit on the Bubble

By Gene Clemons