How To Watch: Giants vs. 49ers

Jackson Thompson

The Giants are back home to host a bruised and battered San Francisco 49ers team that may or may not be spooked by the MetLife Stadium field, which some members of the team blamed for the rash of injuries that rocked the Niners on both sides of the ball.

The Giants? Well, they have their own injury problems. They'll be without running back Saquon Barkley for the rest of the season after losing him to a torn ACL on Soldier Field's grass field while receiver Sterling Shepard may or may not return this year after suffering turf toe on the same grass field. 

But for Joe Judge's Giants, seeking their first win in this new era of Giants football, the show must go on. The Giants are coming off a very encouraging second half of football last week against the Bears in which the defense shut out Chicago. At the same time, the offense scored 13 unanswered points only to run out of time in completing what would have been a stirring comeback.

 What will this week hold for the Fighting Joe Judges? Keep it here at Giants Country, where Jackson Thompson will be running the live blog and community discussion, and Patricia Traina will be bringing you stats, facts, and observations. Then be sure to check out our postgame coverage featuring stories from our editorial team.

Game information: San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

Current Records: 49ers 1-1 / Giants 0-2

Date/Time: Sunday, September 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Clay Martin

Money Line: 49ers -189 Giants +160 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -3.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Giants Injuries: DB Adrian Colbert (Doubtful), LB Carter Coughlin (Probable), Brandon Williams (Questionable)

49ers Injuries: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Out) RB Tevin Coleman (Out), DL Dee Ford (Out), LB Dre Greenlaw (Out), TE George Kittle (Out), RB Raheem Mostert (Out), CB Jason Verrett (Probable), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Questionable)

Goal to Go: Resiliency

“I don't know if I've been 0-2 before, but I was 2-4 last year, and I was in the AFC Championship. If you have a strong locker room, if you have strong leaders, if you have guys that love to play ball and love to practice hard, you can dig yourself out of some holes.” -- Defensive back Logan Ryan

