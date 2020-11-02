The Giants had a long week to prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it certainly doesn't feel like they had any advantages for this matchup.

The days following their gut-wrenching 22-21 loss to the Eagles has been interesting.

The Giants had a couple of mini crises leading up to this game, starting with images of quarterback Daniel Jones and other players attending a bar without masks.

That was followed a few days later with the news that offensive guard Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19, and that all but four of the Giants offensive linemen were identified as close contacts of Hernandez's through tracing.

The affected offensive linemen were cleared to return to work for the Giants, but unfortunately, Hernandez is potentially looking at missing two games given his positive test's timing.

Jones and the Giants' offensive line will have plenty of adversity to overcome against Tampa Bay, and it could be a long night if they aren't up to the challenge.

The Buccaneers rank second in the NFL in sacks with 25 and former Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has made a personal pledge to "destroy the Giants" this week.

And of course, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will likely be the main event for the Bucs, as his Hall of Fame career is thriving after leaving the Patriots in the off-season.

What will this week hold for the Giants? Can they keep it close? Keep it here at Giants Country, where Jackson Thompson will be running the live blog and community discussion, and Patricia Traina will be bringing you stats, facts, and observations.

Then be sure to check out our postgame coverage featuring stories from our editorial team.

Game information: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Current Records: Buccaneers 5-2 / Giants 1-6

Date/Time: Monday, November 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Brad Rogers

Money Line: Buccaneers -625 Giants +470 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -13

Over/Under: 44.5

Giants Final Injury Report:

RB Devonta Freeman, ankle - Out

S Adrian Colbert, shoulder - Out

CB Ryan Lewis, hamstring - Doubtful

WR C.J. Board, concussion - Questionable

Buccaneers Final Injury Report:

WR Chris Godwin (Out)

What To Watch For:

Giants are aiming for their eighth consecutive game with at least two sacks. The Giants have 18.0 sacks through Week 7, which ties them for eight in the NFL.

Giants are aiming for their fourth consecutive game with an interception.

Giants are seeking to improve to 211-183-16 all-time in November.

Daniel Jones aims for his third consecutive game with at least 70 yards rushing. Since Week 3, Jones is second in the NFL in rushing yards among quarterbacks. Jones needs 11 rushing yards (296) to surpass Fran Tarkenton (306) for most yards rushing by a Giants quarterback in a season in the Super Bowl Era.

Tight end Evan Engram needs 11 yards receiving (1,989) to reach 2,000 for his career.

Kicker Graham Gano needs one 50+ yd field goal to surpass Aldrick Rosas ( four in 2018) and Josh Brown (four in 2014) for the most 50+yd field goals in a season in franchise history.

Goal to Go: Focus

With Tom Brady coming to town, no one might blame some of the younger Giants if they experience an initial case of stars in their eyes.

But head coach Joe Judge would rather they do any gawking before the opening kickoff, as it's been his experience that teams who aren't locked into what they need to do usually don't fare well in the end.

"I can recall games with Buffalo kind of circa 2014, '15, '16," Judge said. "There were a lot of times it was almost too much stuff pregame. You just kind of understood they're not tuned into the game. They were worrying too much about some matchup or something they may have heard or read about in the headlines that week.

"Normally when I see that from teams and you know they're not locked in for 60 minutes, of the situations that come up and the adjustments within the game, that to me is always the trigger."

