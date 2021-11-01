Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney Expected to Play vs. Chiefs

New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to be active for the team's Week 8 Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Athletic was first with the report.

Toney, currently listed as questionable on the Giants' injury report, missed last week's game with an ankle sprain suffered in the first quarter of the Giants' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Saturday, Giants head coach Joe Judge sounded very optimistic regarding Toney's availability for Monday night.

"He moved around well when we had him out there," Judge said. "He was limited obviously, wasn’t close to a full practice for him, but we were able to get him off the trainers’ field and move him around a little bit and see how he looked. It was positive."

Toney has quickly established himself as a key playmaker in the Giants offense. In a Week 4 win against the Saints, he caught six balls for 78 yards. Then in a Week 5 loss at Dallas, he caught ten balls for 189 yards and might have had more had he not been ejected for throwing a punch late in the game.

The following week against the Rams, Toney hauled in three receptions for 36 yards before exiting the game with his injury.

Toney, who already has dealt with some setbacks in his rookie season to include testing positive for COVID-19 and then dealing with a hamstring issue that limited him in training camp, said this latest injury hasn't been a big deal.

"I feel like I’m just progressing day by day, really," he said Thursday.

And of his growing prowess in the Giants offense, Toney shrugged and chalked it up to just another day at the office.

"Just me following the game plan. Just making plays within the system," he said. "It took a lot of preparation for knowing the looks that we were going to see and executing, mainly."

His potential return against a Chiefs passing defense that's allowed 275.7 yards per game (27th in the league) will undoubtedly be a welcome sight should the Giants find themselves in a potential scoring shootout with the Chiefs.

The Giants are also expected to have receiver Sterling Shepard for the game. Shepard, also listed as questionable, has been dealing with a hamstring strain.

