Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams to Miss Giants Preseason Opener
New York Giants fans looking forward to seeing the new and (hopefully) improved Giants offense and defense in all its glory will have to wait at least another week.
According to The Athletic, which was first with the report, receiver Kadarius Toney did not travel with the team to New England after appearing to have tweaked his leg/knee in Tuesday's practice.
It's unknown if any such injury is related to the off-season knee surgery Toney had earlier in the year, which kept him out of spring practices, nor is it currently known how long Toney might be sidelined with this issue.
Last season, Toney had an injury-plagued rookie campaign. After starting training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Toney suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain on August 14, which caused him to miss most of his first NFL training camp.
Then in a Week 5 loss to the Cowboys, he tweaked his ankle but was back to start the following week, only to have to exit that game early when he aggravated the ankle issue.
Toney missed four games in the second half of the season with a quad injury and three due to an oblique injury. He rounded out his rookie campaign with a shoulder injury ahead of the Giants' 2021 regular-season finale.
When it was all said and done, Toney appeared in just ten games, with four starts. He had 39 receptions for 420 yards and no touchdowns.
On defense, the Giants will be without Leonard Williams, who won't be participating in the preseason opener, according to The Bergen Record. Williams, who has yet to miss a regular-season game as a member of the Giants, was held out of Tuesday's practice.
The Giants reportedly left all their injured players, including tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, running back Matt Breida, receiver David Sills, and inside linebacker Carter Coughlin back in East Rutherford to continue their treatment.
