Leonard Williams Active for New York Giants' Big Week 15 Game vs. Washington

The Giants are getting a big piece of their defense back this week. The same, however, can't be said of Washington.

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is active for the team's crucial Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders.

Williams, who missed last weekend's game with a neck issue, was a limited participant in practice this week. It's unknown if he'll be able to take a full workload in tonight's game, but any snaps the Giants can get from him are better than none.

Inside linebacker Tae Crowder, who appears to have fallen out of favor with this coaching staff, is a healthy scratch this week. Crowder's fate seemed sealed when the Giants elevated safety/inside linebacker Landon Collins from the practice squad on Saturday.

Another player who seems to have fallen out of favor and thus is a healthy scratch is cornerback Rodarius Williams, who publicly complained about his lack of playing time a couple of weeks ago.

The rest of the Giants' inactives include cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe), both of whom were declared out on Friday due to their injuries. Receiver David Sills V and offensive lineman Jack Anderson, quarterback Davis Webb, and quarterback Davis Webb, a standard practice squad elevtion Saturday, are also among the inactives.

As reported earlier, Washington defensive end Chase Young will take at least another week to make his 2022 regular-season debut as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered 13 months ago.

Also not playing this week is cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), who was questionable coming into this weekend's game, and offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, who was ruled out Friday with a concussion.

The other inactive Commanders are quarterback Sam Howell, offensive lineman Chris Paul, and linebacker Scoota Harris.

Join the Giants Country Community