New York Giants: 5 Plays That Mattered Most in Win vs. Raiders

Coach Gene Clemons has the top five plays that helped shaped the Giants 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

This was yet another game where the Giants overcame the injuries and picked up a quality win over a team that had been playing good ball the past few weeks.

The defense was stellar, and once they made the adjustments from the Raiders first scoring drive, Las Vegas was left with nothing more than empty yards that didn't result in touchdowns or field goals. Let's take a look at the five plays that helped the G-Men secure a 23-16 victory.

2nd-and-5, LV 30, 10:46, Q1

The Play: Touchdown pass on the opening drive.

Not only have touchdowns been difficult to come by for the Giants this season, but touchdowns on the first drive of the game have been practically impossible to come by. The offense has only scored a touchdown on their opening drive against the Washington Football Team.

So when Devonte Booker came out running the ball well on the opening drive, it kept the offense on script. So after Booker picked up 16 yards on third and one, it would have been possible that the Giants abandoned the script and continued to run the ball.

Instead, two plays later, the Giants ran a play-action pass, and Evan Engram went over the top of the defensive back and snatched the ball away, and New York scored a touchdown on the opening drive.

3rd-and-6 NYG 6, 14:56, Q2

The Play: Defensive stand after a turnover

Daniel Jones fumbled the ball on the Giants 30-yard line, putting the defense in a bad position. Four plays later, the Raiders were on the six-yard line. On third down, the Giants put James Bradberry on the goal line threat, tight end Darren Waller.

The last time the Raiders were close to the goal line, they picked on Bradberry with a great inside whip route by Hunter Renfrow on their first touchdown of the day. The Raiders were trying to take advantage of Bradberry again as he guards the tight end with the size advantage.

Waller performed his own outside whip route, and Bradberry was able to knock the ball away, and the Raiders had to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown.

3rd-and-7 LV 35, 13:28, Q3

The Play: Interception return for a touchdown.

Xavier McKinney is lined up at safety over Hunter Renfrow in the slot. The Raiders were running a fade-out combination to try and pick up the first down. The outside receiver ran vertical, and Renfrow pushed the vertical, faked an inside move, and broke to the sidelines at 10 yards.

McKinney did not bite on the inside fake and was able to get into Renfrow's hip. If Carr had led Renfrow, there's a good chance that it would have been a first-down pickup. Renfrow has excellent hands, and although McKinney would have tackled him immediately, there would have been enough yardage for the first.

Instead, Carr puts the ball on Renfrow's inside, allowing McKinney to undercut the route and pick the ball off. From there, it was a foot race back to the end zone. McKinney won that race, and the Giants put their second touchdown of the game on the board.

1st-and-10 LV 24, 5:12, Q4

The Play: Interception turns into three points for the Giants.

Down only four points in the fourth quarter, the Raiders were still in the game with the ball in their hands. They already converted a first down, and they were trying to get the drive's momentum working. Zay Jones ran an out-and-up route on James Bradberry and fooled the pro bowl cornerback. Carr threw the pass, thinking that he had a streaking Jones down the sideline open. Out of nowhere, Xavier McKinney flies in and snatches the ball away, and is able to get his feet down before he goes out of bounds. What makes it even more impressive is that McKinney recognized the route from earlier in the game, and he could sniff it out the second time. The Giants were able to get a field goal off of the turnover to extend the lead to seven points.

Play 1: 2nd-and-10 NYG 13, 0:44, Q4

The Play: Sack/fumble ends the Raiders chance of tying the game.

With one more opportunity to score and tie up the game, the Raiders drove from their 25-yard line to the Giants 13-yard line in nine plays. Carr completed six of his eight passes and was sitting in a position to get the ball into the end zone one more time.

There was no doubt that the Raiders would put the ball in Carr's hands to try and get the ball across the goal line. When Carr snapped the ball, he was looking into the end zone for a target. Linebacker Quincy Roche was rushing off the edge on the defensive right side.

He made a duck under move and used his speed to close the distance on the quarterback. It seemed as if Carr never saw him, and he was able to knock the ball out of Carr's hands, and Leonard Williams recovered it.

This team continues to be a rollercoaster. They have won some games that people believed they would win, but also they've laid an egg and come up short in a few games where they were expected to win.

With the 17th game and the NFC East once again looking like anyone could emerge, if the Giants string a few wins together, they could put themselves in a position to strike in the division. It is nice that the team is on a bye week with a win in place that should stoke more confidence as they hopefully get a few healthy players back in the lineup.

