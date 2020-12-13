SI.com
Daniel Jones, Blake Martinez Active for Giants

Patricia Traina

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is active for the Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals, as expected.

Jones, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring strain, aggressively went through his rehab, intending to return to the starting role this weekend. Jones was limited in practice Thursday but took his full reps on Friday, showing the coaching staff that he could do what he needs to do to defend himself in the pocket.

Still, it’s fair to wonder if it will be business as usual for Jones, who has put his running skills on display these last few weeks via designed runs and rollouts. Logic would dictate the Giants won’t risk having Jones reinjure the hamstring by having him run around out there unless he has to.

Giants head coach Joe Judge mentioned last week that they would have plans with and without Jones in them just if the second-year quarterback wasn’t able to go.

The other major injured player, inside linebacker Blake Martinez (back), is active despite not having been able to practice Friday. The Giants could have Martinez, who normally plays 100% of the defensive snaps, take a reduction in his role this week as a precautionary.

Slot cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) is inactive for the Giants this week. The expectation is that rookie safety Xavier McKinney, who has thus far played 12 defensive snaps since returning from injured reserve two weeks ago, will take up most of Holmes’ snaps in the slot.

The rest of the Giants inactives are healthy scratches, including offensive linemen Kyle Murphy and Jackson Barton, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, receiver/returner Dante Pettis, and linebacker TJ Brunson.

