New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals | Gameday Blog and Discussion

There are no easy games in the NFL, but this is probably the closest the Giants will get to one all year.

The Cincinnati Bengals are all-but locked in as the worst team on the Giants' 2020 schedule. It's an opponent made even less appealing due to the season-ending ACL injury suffered by rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

To put it plainly, the Giants have no excuses this week. Nothing less than a win--and a convincing one at that--will vindicate this team's credibility as a contender for the NFC East title.

The most significant position group to watch for the Giants will be the offensive line as it has been all year. The offensive line came into the season as the group most in need of improvement and have literally been a revolving door throughout the season.

That's not to say the unit hasn't played better as of late, but a rotational lineup strategy combined with the recent firing of former offensive line coach Marc Colombo has raised some questions about consistency.

How the group performs coming off its bye week and under new offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will set the tone for how it finishes the season.

What To Watch For:

Giants aim for a third consecutive win and 700th regular-season win in franchise history.

Giants aim for a sixth consecutive game rushing for at least 100 yards.

Giants look to improve to 72-66-2 vs. the AFC North all-time.

Quarterback Daniel Jones aims for a fifth consecutive game with at least 20 completions and a third consecutive game with a passer rating of at least 90.0.

Running back Wayne Gallman Jr. aims for 5th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown. The last time a Giants running back scored a touchdown in 5 straight games in a single season was Andre Brown in 2012.

Receiver Sterling Shepard aims for 5th consecutive game with at least six receptions.

