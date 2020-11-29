Kicker Ryan Santoso leads the Giants list of inactive players for their Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Santoso was signed from the practice squad during the Giants bye week shortly after regular kicker Graham Gano was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for having tested positive for the virus.

Gano was removed from the COVID-19 list Saturday but was not necessarily a lock to play this weekend. Both head coach Joe Judge and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said they wanted to see how Gano looked and felt in practice and right up until pregame warmups before deciding whether to go with Gano or the relatively untested Santoso for this week's game.

Defensive back Brandon Williams (ankle), the only player who landed on the Giants final injury report, is active despite popping up on the list on Friday. And offensive tackle Jackson Barton and safety Xavier McKinney are both on track to make their respective Giants debut this week.

McKinney figures to see snaps on special teams and in the Giants dime package.

The other Giants inactive players include linebacker T.J. Brunson, defensive back Montre Hartage, offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, and linebacker Trent Harris.

For the Bengals, running back Gio Bernard (concussion) is active, which is big news for a Bengals running game that will be without Joe Mixon for the foreseeable future.

The Bengals will also have slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander and linebacker Markus Bailey, both listed as questionable with hamstring strains.

Receiver Mike Thomas (hamstring) is the only one of the Bengals players listed on their Friday injury report inactive due to injury. The rest of the inactive are kicker Austin Seibert, center B.J. Finney, guard Keaton Sutherland and offensive tackle Fred Johnson.

