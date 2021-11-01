New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here is everything you need to know about the New York giants Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

The great Bill Parcells once said of a football team and its record that, "You are what your record says you are."

But don't tell that to the current generation of Giants players and coaches, who see a far better Kansas City Chiefs team than its 3-4 record would indicate.

"This team poses a number of threats," head coach Joe Judge said Wednesday. "They’re explosive offensively, they’ve got a ton of weapons. This is an explosive offense. They can score on any play from anywhere on the field. Obviously, they have one of the best quarterbacks at this point in a long duration of the game. I think obviously what he’s done will go down a lot longer than that."

"Defensively, I think (Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve) Spags (Spagnuolo) does a great job in terms of mixing up the pressures and staying after your skill players, staying after your quarterbacks, really getting pressure on you. There’s a lot of multiples. He’s not afraid to mix it up at any point in the game.

"Then, (Special Teams Coordinator Dave) Toub does a great job on special teams in terms of creating field position with the return game."

Some might view Judge's words as nothing more than being respectful toward the next opponent, but the reality is the Chiefs are coming off a bad loss to the Titans and are in danger of having their season slip away if they lose to the Giants.

And despite what Judge says about the Chiefs defense, ask anyone who covers or who has watched that unit, and they'll tell you that the Kansas City defense is well on its way toward being historically bad, which in turn is affecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who feels he must press to keep things from slipping away.

So is this a winnable game for the Giants? At the start of the season, the answer would have been no, but as we like to say, that's why you line up and play the game. And if the Giants can catch a few breaks, perhaps Monday Night Football will turn into a worthwhile and interesting watch after all.

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our gameday thread open to registered users to discuss the game as it unfolds, and we will have complete postgame coverage.

Also, be sure to check out our new real-time game tracker from Fanalytix on the Giants Country forums.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Chiefs.

Game information: New York Giants (2-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 15th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants leading the series, 11-3. The teams last met in Week 11 of the 2017 season in East Rutherford, when the Giants defeated the Chiefs, 12-9, on an overtime field goal to improve their home record against the Chiefs to 7-0. The Giants hold a 4-3 series advantage versus the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Date/Time: Monday, November 1, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead, Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Play-by-Play. Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, Analysts. Lisa Salters, Sideline.)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +9.5 (-110) | Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 (+110)

Moneyline: Giants (+350) | Kansas City Chiefs (-450)

Total: 52 – Giants Over (-110) | Kansas City Chiefs Under (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

WR Tyreek Hill (KAN) +625

TE Travis Kelce (KAN) +650

Darrel Williams (KAN) +750

RB Devontae Booker (NYG) +950

WR Micole Hardman (KAN) +1400

WR Sterling Shepard (NYG) +1450

WR Darius Slayton (NYG) +1850

TE Evan Engram (NYG) +2000

Referee: Jerome Boger

