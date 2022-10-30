Skip to main content

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks: Leonard Williams Active for Big Blue

Who's in and who's out for the Giants and Seahawks ahead of their Week 8 game.

Five members of the New York Giants --receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, tight end Daniel Bellinger, and offensive tackle Evan Neal--were ruled out of the game on Friday and are among those inactive for the team's Week 8 meeting against the Seattle Seahawks.

The three Giants listed as questionable on the team's final injury report--defensive lineman Leonard Williams (elbow), defensive back Jason Pinnock (ankle), and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (toe)--are active for this week's game.

Phillips is getting the start for Neal at right tackle. Meanwhile, rookie Joshua Ezeudu will get the start for Bredeson. The Giants also have Nick Gates, activated off the PUP list this past week, active for the game as a reserve offensive lineman.

Having Williams is significant for the Giants, who will try to slow down the Seahawks rushing attack, ranked tenth best in the league. The Giants' run defense has had its share of struggles against the run, partially due to execution but also due to a revolving door brought about by injuries and performance. 

New York's defense has only held opponents' rushing attacks to under 100 yards twice this season, in Week 1 and Week 5.  

Inside linebacker Austin Calitro is the Giants' only healthy scratch this week. 

The Seahawks inactives include receiver Penny Hart, cornerback Sidney Jones, running back Tony Jones, safety Teez Tabor, inside linebacker Nick Bellore, tackle Jake Curhan, and defensive end Myles Adams.

Receiver DK Metcalf, listed as questionable on the Seahawks injury report with a knee injury, is active.

