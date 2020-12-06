New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, Week 13 | How and What To Watch

The New York Giants are currently in first place in the NFC East, thanks in part to a three-game winning streak. But can they stay there with another victory?

That might be a tall task for Big Blue, who will almost certainly be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring).

But even with Jones, the Giants Week 13 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, are the first of four consecutive teams with winning records that the Giants are going to have to slay to not only remain atop of the division but to also build up additional confidence in knowing that should they indeed win the division, they can stand toe-to-toe with more competitive teams.

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak)

Game information: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Current Records: Giants 4-7 / Seahawks 8-3

Date/Time: Sunday, December 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Money Line: Giants +420 Seahawks -556 (via BetMGM)

Spread: +10.5 Giants / -10.5 Seahawks

Over/Under: O 47.5 (-106), Giants / U47.5 (-115), Seahawks

Giants Injuries:

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) – Doubtful

ILB David Mayo (knee) - Questionable

Seahawks Injuries:

CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) – Out/Injured Reserve

OT Brandon Shell (ankle) – Doubtful

RB Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) – Doubtful

OT Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) – Questionable

DE Carlos Dunlap (foot) – Questionable

C/G Kyle Fuller (ankle) – Questionable

G Damien Lewis (groin) – Questionable

RB Carlos Hyde (toe) – Questionable

Giants - What to Watch For:

Giants aim for the 7th consecutive game rushing for at least 100 yards.

Giants aim for 2nd consecutive game allowing less than 100 yards rushing.

Giants aim for the 12th consecutive game with at least 2.0 sacks. The Giants’ 27.0 sacks through Week 12 are tied for 10th in the NFL.

Sterling Shepard aims for 6th consecutive game with at least 6 receptions.

Evan Engram aims for the 41st consecutive game with a reception. Engram’s 197 receptions since 2017 rank 6th in the NFL among tight ends.

Engram aims for 2nd consecutive game with at least 6 receptions and at least 100 yards receiving.

Engram needs 5 receptions (197) to surpass Howard Cross for 5th most receptions in franchise history among tight ends.

Goal to Go: Slay the Giant

If the Giants are to give themselves a chance to win, they have to do several things this week, the biggest (no pun intended) starting with slaying the giant across the line of scrimmage from them on defense.

The “giant” is 6-foot-4 Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf, a physical load with a near-elite catch radius and a knack for being on the receiving end of some of the Seahawks’ largest chunk plays in a game.

For cornerback James Bradberry, who might find himself lined up against Metcalf most of the day, it would be just another day in the office.

“My past history, I was in the NFC South. I had to deal with a lot of big, physical receivers that could run,” he said. “I would say he is similar to their skill set. Physical, 6-4, runs a 4.3, he can run. He’s definitely a hard matchup.”

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) carries then ball past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Metcalf is only one half of the duo who will look to light up the Giants defensive secondary.

Quarterback Russell Wilson will be the one launching the deep bombs to Metcalf and receiver Tyler Lockett, who can’t be overlooked, and Bradberry said that Wilson’s deep ball is tricky to defend.

“When you compare it to a rainbow, the thing about a rainbow is when it comes down and the receiver has the basket, it kind of falls right on top of it,” Bradberry said.

“It’s hard for a cornerback that’s either on the side of the receiver or behind him to make a play because it drops in over their head, versus if he had a guy who threw a ball short and it came at a different angle straight down, I’m able to get my hand up and knock it down. If it comes over top, even if you’re tall, it’s hard for you to make a play on that.”

“Yeah, I think we are going to handle it well. We’re a confident defense,” Bradberry said. “We feel like we can go against any offense in this league. We’re excited about the matchup, the challenge at hand. We’re looking to go out there and dominate—that’s our goal.”

This Week on Giants Country:

