New York Giants Bench Andrew Thomas Against Washington Football Team

Patricia Traina

Update: Thomas was back in the lineup at left tackle to start the second quarter. We'll have more on this story after the game.  

The Giants have benched first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas in their game against the Washington Football Team. 

Thomas, the fourth overall pick in the draft, has struggled thus far with consistency. In his first five starts, he has allowed 28 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, the most of any offensive lineman by a mile.

Thomas has faced some of the league’s top pass rushers this season and has had his moments.

When asked Friday to assess his game, Thomas said, I think I see progression, but there are definitely things that I definitely need to get better at.

"Things that I’ve been working on, just focusing on, because it’s every week in the NFL. There are no days off, there are no plays off. I’m just trying to cut down my negative plays as much as possible.”

Thomas was asked if he’s lost any confidence in himself.

“I wouldn’t say that my confidence is shaken. There are things that I definitely need to work on. That comes from practice and repetition, and going up against these very talented pass rushers early I think will actually help build my confidence because I’ve seen the best.”

 Matt Peart made his first NFL start at left tackle, replacing Thomas.

